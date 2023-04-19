NYC’s OSU Fest adds second date with Vicious Blade, Funeral Leech & more

NYC metal and hardcore festival OSU Fest has its first day this Saturday (4/22) at Trans-Pecos and they just added a second date happening in June. This weekend's lineup features sets by Unhinge, Come Mierda, Blame God, Tossed Aside, Deliriant Nerve, Moisturizer, Ground, Chadhel, Backslider, and Triac.

Day two goes down on June 4 at Saint Vitus, and features Deadform, Vicious Blade, Funeral Leech, Savage Pleasure, and more. Tickets are available now. Check out posters below.

Extreme OSU Fest day 1 loading...