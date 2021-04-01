NYC’s The Pyramid Club shuts down for good due to pandemic

The East Village's The Pyramid Club is closing for good after 42 years, "another sad consequence of Covid-19," the club writes, sharing the sad news. Opened in 1979, The Pyramid hosted bands (Nirvana and Red Hot Chili Peppers both made their NYC live debuts there), but was best known for its drag scene, with regulars like Lypsinka, Lady Bunny, and RuPaul. In the early '90s, Blacklips Performance Cult, the collective founded by ANOHNI, performed at Pyramid every Monday at Midnight. In later years, The Pyramid became known for its dance nights specializing in '80s goth/post-punk/alternative.

The Pyramid Club had its last night on March 7, 2020. "We’ve patiently waited for over a year, and we never thought that we’d permanently close," the club's Quirino Perez (DJ TM.8) & Maria Narciso write. "Our hearts go to YOU, our community, who’ve kept us going over these past 41 years, as well as other nightclubs, live music venues, and theaters, businesses that, like us, have suffered the most from this 'Pause' and are facing our very same predicament. On behalf of Pyramid’s former management teams, staff, and former DJs/promoters, along with our current staff, and our DJs/Promoters: DJ Rob Xtian, Defcon NYC International, No Return Post Punk Society, Occulture, and Friday I’m In Love, we want to remind you that The Pyramid Club is just a building, we are the Pyramid Spirit, it lives inside all of us, inside of YOU, and it will live on!"

You can read their full statement, and watch a few videos about The Pyramid Club (as well as footage from Nirvana's 1989 show), below.