LA issues Halloween guidelines; NYC cancels parade

It's not a surprise, given the continuing coronavirus pandemic, but we're extremely bummed to report that one of our favorite annual NYC Halloween traditions, the Village Halloween Parade, won't be happening this year. Parade director Jeanne Fleming broke the news to the NY Post, expressing her disappointment in skipping 2020, when Halloween falls on a Saturday and a full moon.

"It not only is a Saturday night," Fleming told NY Post, "it’s a full moon, a blue moon. And it’s a few days before the election. And usually on a Saturday night there will be 80,000 people marching. It happens every seven years on a Saturday night."

Fleming said the Parade still has something planned for Halloween night, though, and it isn't a livestream. "It’s going to be COVID safe, and big, but not gathering a crowd," she said. Stay tuned for more info on that.

As for we could've expected had the parade gone on, Fleming told NY Post that "Billy Porter was going to be the Grand Marshall, and the theme was going to be ‘Big Love.' It was going to be a big embrace and a pushing out of love right before the election."

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a new set of guidelines for celebrating Halloween this year, and haunted houses, carnivals, festivals, and live entertainment are out, while trick or treating is "not recommended." Instead, they recommend online parties, "car parades," and themed drive-in movie nights, among a few other more socially distanced options.

Relive what Halloween used to be like in pictures from the 2019 Village Parade below.