NY/NJ death metallers Oxalate prep new EP (stream a track), playing Necrofest this weekend

NY/NJ death metallers Oxalate are gearing up to release a new EP called Cultivating Anguish, and they've just released lead single "Pressed to Death," a brutal, swampy dose of old school-style death metal that the band says is "about a specific method of torture used upon falsely accused witches in the 16th and 17th centuries." (Interestingly enough, this is not the only song released today by a NY-area death metal band about 16th/17th century witch trials.) Listen below.

Oxalate are also playing Necrofest, which goes down at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus from Friday (7/8) through Sunday (7/10). They play the Saturday show with Outer Heaven, 200 Stab Wounds, Exsanguinated, and more (Sanguisugabogg had to drop off). Friday is headlined by Devil Master and Sunday by No/Más. Tickets and full lineups here.