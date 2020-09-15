NY/NJ sludge metal trio Twin God (ex-In Musth) prep debut EP for Nefarious Industries

NJ and Brooklyn based sludge metallers Twin God (fronted by Bryan Elkyns, formerly of In Musth) will release their debut EP Deaths on September 25 via Nefarious Industries (pre-order). The EP's got two songs, one of which is the seven-minute "You And I (Death Of The Twin)," which premieres in this post. It's got some strong hints of Leviathan-era Mastodon, but Twin God shake things up with a Neurosis/Godspeed-style post-rock mid-section too. Lyrically, the song touches on some of the same topics that inspired the band's name, as Bryan explains

This song's lyrics handle the central mythos behind the name TWIN GOD, so it was important to me to release a solid recording of it. To sum it up real quick, science fiction author Philip K. Dick had these sort of world-shattering mystical experiences that really defined his last few years of life, and he wrote volumes trying to make sense of what was happening to him, drawing on the whole of philosophy, psychology, religious thought, the occult. So, I was really into this for years and then one day I realized, after hearing part of an interview with his mom, that there was actually a psychological root to a lot of it, a family tragedy -- the death of his twin -- that he really had no control over but still blamed himself for. And this one essential detail, I don’t think he mentioned it himself anywhere in all that obsessive writing, though I could be wrong. So, he struggled endlessly, but also may have avoided the key because the thing he was seeking was the same thing that caused him so much pain. So, the song is an attempt to reflect on that and process it, from his perspective. But really, it's my attempt to make sense of a story that I’ve always been baffled by.