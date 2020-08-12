NZ’s The Phoenix Foundation prep new LP, share “Hounds of Hell” ft. Nadia Reid

Long-running New Zealand band The Phoenix Foundation will release their first album in five years, Friend Ship, on October 16 via Memphis Industries, and new single "Hounds of Hell" is a dose of breezy, lightly psychedelic indie folk that finds the band duetting with fellow New Zealander Nadia Reid (who also released a great album this year). It follows recent single "Tranquility," which features Tiny Ruins' Hollie Fullbrook.

Watch the "Hounds of Hell" video and stream "Tranquility" -- plus check out album art and tracklist -- below.

Tracklist

1. Guru

2. Miserable Meal (with the NZSO)

3. Hounds Of Hell (with Nadia Reid)

4. Decision Dollars (with Hollie Fullbrook)

5. Transit Of Venus (with The NZSO)

6. Tranquility (with Hollie Fullbrook)

7. Landline

8. Former Glory (with Anita Clark)

9. My Kitchen Rules

10. Trem Sketch