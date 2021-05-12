Oasis commemorating massive 1996 Knebworth concerts with new documentary

On August 10 and 11, 1996, at the height of their popularity, Oasis played two massive concerts at Knebworth Park, performing to 280,000 fans across two nights. (The Prodigy, the Chemical Brothers, Manic Street Preachers, the Charlatans, Cast and Kula Shaker also performed, and Stone Roses' Johh Squire joined Oasis onstage.) To celebrate those shows, there's a new documentary on the way which is being executive produced by Noel and Liam Gallagher and directed by Jake Scott.

Scott, who is known for music videos like R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts" and Live's "Lightning Crashes" (and for being Ridley Scott's son), says this will not be your typical rock doc. “It’s a story-driven entirely by the music, a rock & roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event,” Scott said in a statement. “No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections.”

No release date for the still-untitled documentary has been announced but you'd think they'd have it out in time for the shows' 25th anniversary in August. They are planning to release it theatrically, however.

If you need to watch an Oasis documentary now, though, Supersonic: Oasis is a good look at the band's golden years. You can watch the trailer for that, and some footage from the Knebworth shows, below

In other news, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will release a best-of compilation, Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), in June.

