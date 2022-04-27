Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs diagnosed w/ tonsil cancer, missing Liam Gallagher tour

Former Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs has been playing in Liam Gallagher's solo band, but is bowing out of this summer's tour as he's been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, Rolling Stone notes. "The good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon," Arthurs wrote on Twitter. "I'll keep you posted how it's going, I'm gutted I'm missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon xxx."

Liam Gallagher showed his support, writing, "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x."

We're also wishing you a speedy recover, Paul.

Arthurs was a founding member of Oasis and played with them until 1999, and also briefly played in post-Oasis band Beady Eye.