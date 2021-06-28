Obits releasing ‘Die at the Zoo’ live album (listen to “Widow of My Dreams”)

Obits called it quits in 2015 after three albums for Sub Pop, but the group -- which included Rick Froberg (Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes) and Sohrab Habibion (Edsel, SAVAK) -- are releasing a live album, Die At the Zoo, on July 30 via Outer Battery. The album was recorded during their 2012 Australian tour, which fell between 2011's Moody, Standard and Poor and 2013's Bed & Bugs, at Brisbane's The Zoo. "We were particularly excited about this show," Sohrab tells us, "since it was in the hometown of The Saints and Tym Guitars, a fantastic shop that sold music gear, records and, thankfully, did repairs, as I'd damaged my guitar the night before, when we played in Melbourne with [The Scientists] Kim Salmon."

The 12-track set captures Obits in their raw-and-ragged glory and was mixed by Geoff Sanoff, who worked on all of Obits' studio albums. “If you know our band and went to one of our shows, this will sound familiar," says Sohrab. "If we’re new to you, but you have equal amounts of affection for AC/DC and CCR as you do Wire and The Wipers, then together we shall set the dingoes free.” You can listen to "Widow of My Dreams" (which was on their 2009 debut, I Blame You) below.

Die at the Zoo's artwork was designed by Rick Froberg, and it's available on yellow vinyl, as well as a limited edition pink vinyl version that comes with an Obits bar coaster. You pre-order it now and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Light Sweet Crude

2. Sud

3. Pine On

4. Shift Operator

5. No Fly List

6. Everything Looks Better in the Sun

7. New August

8. Widow of my Dreams

9. I Want Results

10. One Cross Apiece

11. Talking to the Dog

12. Refund