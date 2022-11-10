Obituary announce new LP ‘Dying of Everything,’ share “The Wrong Time” (exclusive vinyl)
Florida death metal legends Obituary have announced a new album, the follow-up to their 2017 self-titled. Dying of Everything is due out January 13 via Relapse Reocrds, and we've teamed up with the band on an exclusive pressing, on cyan blue vinyl and limited to 250 copies. Pre-order yours HERE while they last.
The first single is "The Wrong Time," and you can watch the accompanying music video, directed by Odd Life Studios, below. "“We couldn’t be more excited to FINALLY get this New Album out and into the hands of the fans!," Obituary write. "We chose 'The Wrong Time' for the first single as it is a true depiction of the sound, style and feel we went for in the studio and is a great taste of what you can expect from Dying of Everything."
Obituary will be on tour with Amon Amarth, Carcass, and Cattle Decapitation starting Friday (11/11), and they also have a show with Hatebreed in Albuquerque tonight (11/10). After their fall North American run, which includes an NYC show at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 1, they head to Europe in early 2023 with Trivium and Heaven Shall Burn. See all dates below.
OBITUARY - DYING OF EVERYTHING TRACKLIST:
1.Barely Alive
2.The Wrong Time
3.Without a Conscience
4.War
5.Dying of Everything
6.My Will To Live
7.By the Dawn
8.Weaponize the Hate
9.Torn Apart
10.Be Warned
OBITUARY: 2022-2023 TOUR
NA w/ Amon Amarth, Carcass, Cattle Decapitation
Nov 10 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre (w/ Hatebreed & Gatecreeper)
Nov 11 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl (No Carcass)
Nov 12 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Nov 14 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
Nov 15 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
Nov 16 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom
Nov 18 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
Nov 19 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
Nov 20 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
Nov 22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Nov 23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov 25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
Nov 26 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
Nov 27 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Nov 30 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Dec 01 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
Dec 02 Toronto, ON History
Dec 03 Laval, QC Place Bell
Dec 05 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Dec 06 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis
Dec 07 Kansas City, MO Upton Theater
Dec 09 Denver, CO The Fillmore
Dec 10 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Dec 12 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Dec 13 Portland, OR Roseland Ballroom
Dec 15 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Dec 16 San Diego, CA SOMA
Dec 17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
EU 2023 w/ Heaven Shall Burn & Trivium
Jan 17 Tilburg, NL 013
Jan 18 Saarbrücken, DE Saarlandhalle
Jan 20 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Jan 21 Erfurt, DE Messe
Jan 22 Prague, CZ Forum Karlin
Jan 23 Warsaw, PL Stodola
Jan 25 Helsinki, FI House of Culture
Jan 27 Stockholm, SE Fallan
Jan 28 Copenhagen, DK Amager Bio
Jan 29 Leipzig, DE Haus Auensee
Jan 31 Brussels, DE AB
Feb 01 Paris, FR
Feb 03 Bilbao, ES Santana 27
Feb 04 Lisbon, PT Sala Tejo
Feb 05 Madrid, ES La Riviera
Feb 07 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz
Feb 08 Lyon, FR Le Transbordeur
Feb 10 Ludwigsburg, DE MHP Arena
Feb 11 Hamburg, DE Sporthalle
Feb 12 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall
Feb 14 Budapest, HU Barba Negra
Feb 15 Vienna, AT Gasometer
Feb 17 Munich, DE Zenith
Feb 18 Zurich, CH Samsung Hall
Feb 19 Milano, IT Alcatraz
Feb 20 Frankfurt, DE Jarhunderthalle
Feb 23 London, UK Electric Ballroom (Obituary Headline Set)