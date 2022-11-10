Obituary announce new LP ‘Dying of Everything,’ share “The Wrong Time” (exclusive vinyl)

Florida death metal legends Obituary have announced a new album, the follow-up to their 2017 self-titled. Dying of Everything is due out January 13 via Relapse Reocrds, and we've teamed up with the band on an exclusive pressing, on cyan blue vinyl and limited to 250 copies. Pre-order yours HERE while they last.

The first single is "The Wrong Time," and you can watch the accompanying music video, directed by Odd Life Studios, below. "“We couldn’t be more excited to FINALLY get this New Album out and into the hands of the fans!," Obituary write. "We chose 'The Wrong Time' for the first single as it is a true depiction of the sound, style and feel we went for in the studio and is a great taste of what you can expect from Dying of Everything."

Obituary will be on tour with Amon Amarth, Carcass, and Cattle Decapitation starting Friday (11/11), and they also have a show with Hatebreed in Albuquerque tonight (11/10). After their fall North American run, which includes an NYC show at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 1, they head to Europe in early 2023 with Trivium and Heaven Shall Burn. See all dates below.

OBITUARY - DYING OF EVERYTHING TRACKLIST:

1.Barely Alive

2.The Wrong Time

3.Without a Conscience

4.War

5.Dying of Everything

6.My Will To Live

7.By the Dawn

8.Weaponize the Hate

9.Torn Apart

10.Be Warned

OBITUARY: 2022-2023 TOUR

NA w/ Amon Amarth, Carcass, Cattle Decapitation

Nov 10 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre (w/ Hatebreed & Gatecreeper)

Nov 11 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl (No Carcass)

Nov 12 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov 14 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

Nov 15 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

Nov 16 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom

Nov 18 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

Nov 19 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

Nov 20 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

Nov 22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Nov 23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Nov 26 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

Nov 27 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Nov 30 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Dec 01 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

Dec 02 Toronto, ON History

Dec 03 Laval, QC Place Bell

Dec 05 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Dec 06 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec 07 Kansas City, MO Upton Theater

Dec 09 Denver, CO The Fillmore

Dec 10 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Dec 12 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Dec 13 Portland, OR Roseland Ballroom

Dec 15 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec 16 San Diego, CA SOMA

Dec 17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

EU 2023 w/ Heaven Shall Burn & Trivium

Jan 17 Tilburg, NL 013

Jan 18 Saarbrücken, DE Saarlandhalle

Jan 20 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Jan 21 Erfurt, DE Messe

Jan 22 Prague, CZ Forum Karlin

Jan 23 Warsaw, PL Stodola

Jan 25 Helsinki, FI House of Culture

Jan 27 Stockholm, SE Fallan

Jan 28 Copenhagen, DK Amager Bio

Jan 29 Leipzig, DE Haus Auensee

Jan 31 Brussels, DE AB

Feb 01 Paris, FR

Feb 03 Bilbao, ES Santana 27

Feb 04 Lisbon, PT Sala Tejo

Feb 05 Madrid, ES La Riviera

Feb 07 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz

Feb 08 Lyon, FR Le Transbordeur

Feb 10 Ludwigsburg, DE MHP Arena

Feb 11 Hamburg, DE Sporthalle

Feb 12 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall

Feb 14 Budapest, HU Barba Negra

Feb 15 Vienna, AT Gasometer

Feb 17 Munich, DE Zenith

Feb 18 Zurich, CH Samsung Hall

Feb 19 Milano, IT Alcatraz

Feb 20 Frankfurt, DE Jarhunderthalle

Feb 23 London, UK Electric Ballroom (Obituary Headline Set)