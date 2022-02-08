Obituary announce “RedNeck Run III” tour with Gruesome & 200 Stab Wounds
Obituary have announced the “RedNeck Run III” US Spring Tour which is with fellow death metal bands Gruesome (mem Exhumed) and 200 Stab Wounds. Say the band: “It’s time to put away the leather jackets and boots, bust out the FlipFlops & TankTops and prepare yourself for an outrageously awkward yet undeniably amazing evening that could possibly turn into the best night of your life."
Dates kick off March 18 in Jacksonville, FL and from there they head north and then back down south, wrapping things up in Birmingham AL on April 10, with stops in Chapel Hill, Providence, Albany, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Nashville and more. There's a NYC-area show in Long Island at Amityville Music Hall on 3/30 and tickets will be on sale soon.
All dates are listed below.
We're hoping to get a new album from Obituary this year.
Obituary - RedNeck Run III Tour Dates:
March 18th, Jacksonville, FL, @ 1904
March 19th, Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero
March 20th, Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
March 22nd, Norfolk, VA @ Elevation 27
March 23rd, Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
March 25th, Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
March 26th, Burlington, VT @ Nectar’s
March 27th, Albany, NY @ Underground Live
March 29th, Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
March 30th, Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
March 31st, Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's Brewing Co
April 1st, Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
April 2nd, Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
April 4th, Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-fi
April 5th, Huntington, WV @ The Loud
April 6th, Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony
April 8th, Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
April 9th, Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
April 10th , Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco