Obituary announce “RedNeck Run III” tour with Gruesome & 200 Stab Wounds

Obituary have announced the “RedNeck Run III” US Spring Tour which is with fellow death metal bands Gruesome (mem Exhumed) and 200 Stab Wounds. Say the band: “It’s time to put away the leather jackets and boots, bust out the FlipFlops & TankTops and prepare yourself for an outrageously awkward yet undeniably amazing evening that could possibly turn into the best night of your life."

Dates kick off March 18 in Jacksonville, FL and from there they head north and then back down south, wrapping things up in Birmingham AL on April 10, with stops in Chapel Hill, Providence, Albany, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Nashville and more. There's a NYC-area show in Long Island at Amityville Music Hall on 3/30 and tickets will be on sale soon.

All dates are listed below.

We're hoping to get a new album from Obituary this year.

obituary-tour-poster loading...

Obituary - RedNeck Run III Tour Dates:

March 18th, Jacksonville, FL, @ 1904

March 19th, Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

March 20th, Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

March 22nd, Norfolk, VA @ Elevation 27

March 23rd, Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

March 25th, Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

March 26th, Burlington, VT @ Nectar’s

March 27th, Albany, NY @ Underground Live

March 29th, Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

March 30th, Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

March 31st, Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's Brewing Co

April 1st, Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

April 2nd, Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

April 4th, Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-fi

April 5th, Huntington, WV @ The Loud

April 6th, Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony

April 8th, Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

April 9th, Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

April 10th , Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco