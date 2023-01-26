Obituary, Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown announce tour

Death metal legends Obituary have announced a headlining tour in support of their killer new album Dying of Everything, which came out earlier this month on Relapse. The tour's got an awesome support lineup, with fellow death metal vets Immolation (who also have a great new album, last year's Acts of God), psychedelic death metallers Blood Incantation, and rising metallic hardcore band Ingrown. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/27) at 10 AM local.

NYC gets a stop on May 4 at Irving Plaza. All dates are listed below.

Obituary / Immolation / Blood Incantation / Ingrown -- 2023 Tour Dates

Apr 28 Charlotte, NC The Underground

Apr 29 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

May 01 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 02 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

May 04 New York, NY Irving Plaza

May 05 Boston, MA The Middle East

May 06 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount

May 07 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 09 Chicago, IL Metro

May 10 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

May 11 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room *

May 12 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre *

May 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

May 15 Seattle, WA El Corazon

May 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

May 18 Berkley, CA UC Theatre

May 19 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

May 20 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater

May 22 Austin, TX Mohawk

May 23 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre

May 24 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

May 26 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

May 28 Louisville, KY The Mercury Music Hall

* No Immolation