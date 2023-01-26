Obituary, Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown announce tour
Death metal legends Obituary have announced a headlining tour in support of their killer new album Dying of Everything, which came out earlier this month on Relapse. The tour's got an awesome support lineup, with fellow death metal vets Immolation (who also have a great new album, last year's Acts of God), psychedelic death metallers Blood Incantation, and rising metallic hardcore band Ingrown. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/27) at 10 AM local.
NYC gets a stop on May 4 at Irving Plaza. All dates are listed below.
Obituary / Immolation / Blood Incantation / Ingrown -- 2023 Tour Dates
Apr 28 Charlotte, NC The Underground
Apr 29 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
May 01 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
May 02 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
May 04 New York, NY Irving Plaza
May 05 Boston, MA The Middle East
May 06 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount
May 07 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 09 Chicago, IL Metro
May 10 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
May 11 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room *
May 12 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre *
May 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
May 15 Seattle, WA El Corazon
May 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
May 18 Berkley, CA UC Theatre
May 19 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
May 20 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater
May 22 Austin, TX Mohawk
May 23 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre
May 24 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
May 26 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
May 28 Louisville, KY The Mercury Music Hall
* No Immolation