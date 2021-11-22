Obituary, Municipal Waste, Gatecreeper & Enforced add NYC-area Decibel Tour shows

The 2022 Decibel Magazine Tour was announced earlier this month, featuring Obituary, Municipal Waste, Gatecreeper, Enforced, and Spirit World. The initial announcement didn’t include anything in the NYC-area, but since then, Obituary, Municipal Waste, and Enforced all played separate NYC shows, and now the tour has added shows in Jersey City and New Haven. The New Haven date is at Toad's Place on February 18, and the Jersey City date is at White Eagle Hall on February 20. Spirit World doesn't appear on either date.

In addition to the new East Coast dates, there are also new Texas shows in Houston and San Antonio. Tickets to the new dates go on sale Wednesday, 11/24 at 10 AM local time, and you can see updated dates below.

2022 DECIBEL MAGAZINE TOUR

January 28 Tampa, FL The Orpheum *

January 29 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade *#

January 31 Houston, TX hite Oak Music Hall *

February 1 San Antonio, TX The Vibes Event Center Showroom *

February 3 Mesa, AZ The Nile Theater

February 4 Pomona, CA The Glass House

February 5 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

February 6 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

February 7 San Diego, CA Music Box

February 9 Grand Junction, CO The Mesa Theater

February 10 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

February 11 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

February 12 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

February 14 Belvidere, IL The Apollo Theater

February 15 Joliet, IL The Forge

February 17 Rochester, NY Anthology *

February 18 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place *

February 19 Baltimore, MD Soundstage *

February 20 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall *

February 21 Richmond, VA The Broadberry *

* - no Spirit World

# - no Gatecreeper