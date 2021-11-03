Obituary, Municipal Waste, Gatecreeper, Enforced & SpiritWorld going on 2022 Decibel Tour

The 2022 Decibel Magazine Tour has been announced with Tampa death metal legends Obituary, Richmond crossover thrash staples Municipal Waste, modern-day death metal torch-carriers Gatecreeper, deathy trashers Enforced, and "death western" band SpiritWorld (who just signed to Century Media).

Obituary revealed in a statement that the band will be taking setlist suggestions beforehand. They said, ""We are very proud, excited and honored to be a part of the 2022 Decibel Magazine Tour. Sharing the stage with our good friends and fellow shredders Municipal Waste is something we’ve been wanting and waiting to do for a long time, so super stoked to join forces with them along with Gatecreeper and Enforced to reassure fans for an all-out raging lineup! And we want to make this fun and interesting for the fans as well, so we are asking everyone to give us their thoughts on which songs Obituary should play. We are really looking forward to reading all the comments and suggestions, and start working on the setlist. So, hit us with your favorite song suggestions and let’s do this!"

The tour begins in Obituary's hometown of Tampa and ends in Municipal Waste's hometown of Richmond, and it also hits Atlanta, Phoenix, Pomona, San Diego, Denver, Joliet, Baltimore, and more. (No NYC-area dates this year.) All dates are listed below.

Obituary are also opening Black Label Society's tour (alongside Prong), including NYC-area shows at Irving Plaza on November 7 and Wellmont Theater on November 10. Enforced are opening Exhumed's tour with Creeping Death and Bewitcher, including NYC's Saint Vitus on November 7. Municipal Waste are touring with Crowbar, Skeletal Remains, and Dead Heat, including NYC's Warsaw on November 16.

2022 Decibel Magazine Tour Dates

January 28 • Tampa, FL • The Orpheum (no SpiritWorld)

January 29 • Atlanta, GA • The Masquerade (no Gatecreeper or SpiritWorld)

February 3 • Phoenix, AZ • The Pressroom

February 4 • Pomona, CA • The Glass House

February 5 • Berkeley, CA • The UC Theatre

February 6 • Sacramento, CA • Ace of Spades

February 7 • San Diego, CA • Music Box

February 9 • Grand Junction, CO • The Mesa Theater

February 10 • Colorado Springs, CO • The Black Sheep

February 11 • Denver, CO • Gothic Theatre

February 12 • Omaha, NE • The Waiting Room

February 14 • Belvidere, IL • The Apollo Theater

February 15 • Joliet, IL • The Forge

February 19 • Baltimore, MD • Soundstage (no SpiritWorld)

February 21 • Richmond, VA • The Broadberry (no SpiritWorld)