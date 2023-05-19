Obituary played NY w/ Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown, announce more shows (pics & dates)

Obituary released their fantastic eleventh album, Dying of Everything, in January, and they've been been on a stacked tour with Immolation, Blood Incantation, and Ingrown that stopped in NYC earlier this month (5/4) for a sold out show at the 1200-capacity Irving Plaza. Pictures from that show are in this post.

It was already a packed house for death metal-tinged metallic hardcore band Ingrown's opening set, a strong opener on a bill that never stopped giving. Blood Incantation, who probably could headline the venue on their next album, came next, and their spacey death metal was well received. It was the second time I saw BI play right before Immolation on a NYC bill, and the NY death metal legends -- who did headline the exact venue in support of their amazing 2022 album - sent the crowd into a frenzy with songs from throughout their long career. Fun fact: they mentioned they had never toured with their old friends Obituary before.

Obituary finally took the stage, and despite being a night full of headliners, the crowd made it clear that this night ultimately belonged to the Florida OGs who also played a career-spanning set that included six songs from the new album including instant hits like "The Wrong Time," "Weaponize the Hate," "My Will To Live," and title track "Dying of Everything" that sounded just as great as the classics. People were singing and moshing along, and as always Obituary were in great spirits from the beginning to the end.

After wrapping up their current outing, which includes sets by all bands on the tour at Milwaukee Metal Fest this month, Obituary will head to Europe and the UK for festivals and a headlining tour beginning in August and running through September. "It has been way too long since we’ve had the opportunity to invade England & Ireland properly and we could NOT be any more excited about this announcement," they say. "Finally a tour that brings us to so many cool towns and cities across the UK that allows us to get up close & personal with our fans and a true 'grass roots' run! Hang on to your Ass..this is going to be epic!!" Tickets to the new dates go on sale Monday, May 22 at 10 AM BST, and you can see all dates along with more NYC photos by Mathieu Bredeau, below...

OBITUARY: 2023 TOUR

Fri, MAY 19 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Sat, MAY 20 Nile Theater Mesa, AZ

Mon, MAY 22 Mohawk Austin Austin, TX

Tue, MAY 23 Granada Theatre Dallas, TX

Wed, MAY 24 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

Fri, MAY 26 Red Flag St. Louis, MO

Sat, MAY 27 Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 Milwaukee, WI

Sun, MAY 28 The Mercury Music Hall Louisville, KY

JUL 15 - 16, 2023 The Brass Mug Tampa, FL

Thu, AUG 3 Metal Days Velenje, Slovenia

Sun, AUG 6 Rockstadt Extreme Rasnov, Romania

Thu, AUG 10 Party San Open Air Schlotheim, Germany

Fri, AUG 11 Brutal Assault Jaromir, Czechia

Sat, AUG 12 Alcatraz Open Air Kortrijk, Belgium

Sun, AUG 13 westand Eventzentrum Braunschweig, Germany

Thu, AUG 17 Summer Breeze Dinkelsbühl, Germany

Sun, AUG 20 Dynamo Eindhoven, Netherlands

Tue, AUG 22 Concorde 2 Brighton, United Kingdom

Wed, AUG 23 Wedgewood Rooms Portsmouth, United Kingdom

Thu, AUG 24 Rescue Rooms Nottingham, United Kingdom

Fri, AUG 25 Thekla Bristol, United Kingdom

Sat, AUG 26 The Asylum Birmingham, United Kingdom

Mon, AUG 28 Arts Centre Colchester, United Kingdom

Tue, AUG 29 Epic Studios Norwich, United Kingdom

Wed, AUG 30 Stylus Leeds, United Kingdom

Thu, AUG 31 The Garage Glasgow, United Kingdom

Fri, SEP 1 New Castle University Students' Union Newcastle, United Kingdom

Sun, SEP 3 Limelight 2 Belfast, United Kingdom

Mon, SEP 4 The Academy Dublin, Ireland

Tue, SEP 5 Dolan's Warehouse Limerick, Ireland

Thu, SEP 7 02 Academy 2 Liverpool, United Kingdom

Fri, SEP 8 02 Academy Oxford, United Kingdom

Sat, SEP 9 02 Academy 2 Sheffield, United Kingdom

Sun, SEP 10 Club Academy Manchester, United Kingdom

Mon, SEP 11 The Sugarmill Stoke, United Kingdom