Obituary playing classic albums in full on new livestream series

Terry Butler of death metal legends Obituary recently spilled the beans that the band are expecting to release a followup to their great 2017 album in the first half of 2021, and he also promised the band would be announcing "something really cool" in about a week. Well, here we are about a week later, and Obituary did indeed just announce something really cool.

They'll do a livestream concert series across three Saturdays in October and November, which will find them performing their classic 1989 debut Slowly We Rot in full on October 17 from the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa, their equally classic 1990 sophomore album Cause of Death on October 24 from the same studio, and a night of "rare classics and special tracks" on November 7 from the band's own recording studio in Gibsonton, Florida. Each stream starts at 5 PM ET. Tickets and accompanying merch are on sale now.

The band says:

The World Health Organization has announced an earth shattering advisory....they’ve tried to develop a vaccine...they’re employing any treatment they can think of....but upon repeated examination and the indisputable death toll it has been confirmed....THERE IS NO CURE FOR METAL!!!!! And with that in mind, we aim to deliver you from the pain within....the pain withOUT this intangible substance your soul survives to crave....and present you with a trifecta of infectious disease that is sure to please your senses...socially distanced, WE WILL ROT TOGETHER!!!!!!

Stay tuned for more on the new album, and meanwhile, stream their 2019 single "A Dying World"

