Obituary unleash ‘Slowly We Rot’ & ‘Cause of Death’ live albums (exclusive vinyl pre-order)
We're still hoping that Florida death metal legends Obituary will shed more light on their next album soon (their last came out in 2017), but meanwhile, they've got two new live albums: Slowly We Rot - Live and Rotting and Cause of Death - Live Infection. As the titles suggest, these are live recordings of Obituary playing their classic first two albums -- 1989's Slowly We Rot and 1990's Cause of Death -- in full, and they were recorded during the livestream series that Obituary did during COVID lockdown in 2020. Both albums are streaming right now, and they're coming out as physical albums and films on LP/CD and Blu-ray bundle/digital. We've teamed with the band and Relapse Records on exclusive "bone white" vinyl variants of each one, limited to 200 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last, and there's also an option to bundle both albums together at a special reduced price.
The performances were filmed by Odd Life Studios and directed by Lief Thomason, and the audio was recorded and mixed by long time producer Joe Cincotta, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege. Here's a mockup of our exclusive vinyl variants:
As announced earlier this week, Obituary are touring North America with Amon Amarth (headliners), Carcass, and Cattle Decapitation. That amazing quadruple bill hits NYC on December 1 at Hammerstein Ballroom. They also have tours of Latin America and Europe. All dates are listed below.
Stream both albums...
-
Obituary -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates
Sep 23 Brasilia, BR Toinha
Sep 24 São Paulo, BR Fabrique
Sep 25 Limeira, BR Mirage Eventos
Sep 27 La Paz, BO Salon Fantasio
Sep 28 Lima, PE CC Festiva
Sep 30 Concepcion, CL Club Havana
Oct 01 Santiago, CL Teatro Cariola
Oct 02 Valparaiso, CL El Huevo
Oct 04 San Jose, CR Pepper’s
Oct 05 San Salvador, SV Don Juan Parpilla & Music Bar
Oct 07 Mexico City, MX Circo Volador
Oct 08 Monterrery, MX Cafe Iguana
OCt 09 Guadalajara, MX Foro Independencia
North America 2022 w/ Amon Amarth, Carcass & Cattle Decapitation
Nov 11 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl*
Nov 12 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Nov 14 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
Nov 15 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
Nov 16 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom
Nov 18 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
Nov 19 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
Nov 20 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
Nov 22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Nov 23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov 25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
Nov 26 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
Nov 27 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music
Center
Nov 30 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Dec 01 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
Dec 02 Toronto, ON History
Dec 03 Laval, QC Place Bell
Dec 05 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Dec 06 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis
Dec 07 Kansas City, MO Upton Theater
Dec 09 Denver, CO The Fillmore
Dec 10 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Dec 12 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Dec 13 Portland, OR Roseland Ballroom
Dec 15 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Dec 16 San Diego, CA SOMA
Dec 17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
* No Carcass
Europe 2023 w/ Heaven Shall Burn & Trivium
Jan 17 Tilburg, NL P13
Jan 18 Saarbrücken, DE Saarlandhalle
Jan 20 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Jan 21 Erfurt, DE Messe
Jan 22 Prague, CZ Forum Karlin
Jan 23 Warsaw, PL Stodola
Jan 25 Helsinki, FI House of Culture
Jan 27 Stockholm, SE Fallan
Jan 28 Copenhagen, DK Amager Bio
Jan 29 Leipzig, DE Haus Auensee
Jan 31 Brussels, DE AB
Feb 01 Paris, FR
Feb 03 Bilbao, ES Santana 27
Feb 04 Lisbon, PT Sala Tejo
Feb 05 Madrid, ES La Riviera
Feb 07 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz
Feb 08 Lyon, FR Le Transbordeur
Feb 10 Ludwigsburg, DE MHP Arena
Feb 11 Hamburg, DE Sporthalle
Feb 12 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall
Feb 14 Budapest, HU Barba Negra
Feb 15 Vienna, AT Gasometer
Feb 17 Munich, DE Zenith
Feb 18 Zurich, CH Samsung Hall
Feb 19 Milano, IT Alcatraz
Feb 20 Frankfurt, DE Jarhunderthalle