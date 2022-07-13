Obituary unleash ‘Slowly We Rot’ & ‘Cause of Death’ live albums (exclusive vinyl pre-order)

We're still hoping that Florida death metal legends Obituary will shed more light on their next album soon (their last came out in 2017), but meanwhile, they've got two new live albums: Slowly We Rot - Live and Rotting and Cause of Death - Live Infection. As the titles suggest, these are live recordings of Obituary playing their classic first two albums -- 1989's Slowly We Rot and 1990's Cause of Death -- in full, and they were recorded during the livestream series that Obituary did during COVID lockdown in 2020. Both albums are streaming right now, and they're coming out as physical albums and films on LP/CD and Blu-ray bundle/digital. We've teamed with the band and Relapse Records on exclusive "bone white" vinyl variants of each one, limited to 200 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last, and there's also an option to bundle both albums together at a special reduced price.

The performances were filmed by Odd Life Studios and directed by Lief Thomason, and the audio was recorded and mixed by long time producer Joe Cincotta, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege. Here's a mockup of our exclusive vinyl variants:

As announced earlier this week, Obituary are touring North America with Amon Amarth (headliners), Carcass, and Cattle Decapitation. That amazing quadruple bill hits NYC on December 1 at Hammerstein Ballroom. They also have tours of Latin America and Europe. All dates are listed below.

Stream both albums...

-

Obituary -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Sep 23 Brasilia, BR Toinha

Sep 24 São Paulo, BR Fabrique

Sep 25 Limeira, BR Mirage Eventos

Sep 27 La Paz, BO Salon Fantasio

Sep 28 Lima, PE CC Festiva

Sep 30 Concepcion, CL Club Havana

Oct 01 Santiago, CL Teatro Cariola

Oct 02 Valparaiso, CL El Huevo

Oct 04 San Jose, CR Pepper’s

Oct 05 San Salvador, SV Don Juan Parpilla & Music Bar

Oct 07 Mexico City, MX Circo Volador

Oct 08 Monterrery, MX Cafe Iguana

OCt 09 Guadalajara, MX Foro Independencia

North America 2022 w/ Amon Amarth, Carcass & Cattle Decapitation

Nov 11 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov 12 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov 14 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

Nov 15 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

Nov 16 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom

Nov 18 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

Nov 19 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

Nov 20 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

Nov 22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Nov 23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Nov 26 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

Nov 27 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music

Center

Nov 30 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Dec 01 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

Dec 02 Toronto, ON History

Dec 03 Laval, QC Place Bell

Dec 05 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Dec 06 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec 07 Kansas City, MO Upton Theater

Dec 09 Denver, CO The Fillmore

Dec 10 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Dec 12 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Dec 13 Portland, OR Roseland Ballroom

Dec 15 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec 16 San Diego, CA SOMA

Dec 17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

* No Carcass

Europe 2023 w/ Heaven Shall Burn & Trivium

Jan 17 Tilburg, NL P13

Jan 18 Saarbrücken, DE Saarlandhalle

Jan 20 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Jan 21 Erfurt, DE Messe

Jan 22 Prague, CZ Forum Karlin

Jan 23 Warsaw, PL Stodola

Jan 25 Helsinki, FI House of Culture

Jan 27 Stockholm, SE Fallan

Jan 28 Copenhagen, DK Amager Bio

Jan 29 Leipzig, DE Haus Auensee

Jan 31 Brussels, DE AB

Feb 01 Paris, FR

Feb 03 Bilbao, ES Santana 27

Feb 04 Lisbon, PT Sala Tejo

Feb 05 Madrid, ES La Riviera

Feb 07 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz

Feb 08 Lyon, FR Le Transbordeur

Feb 10 Ludwigsburg, DE MHP Arena

Feb 11 Hamburg, DE Sporthalle

Feb 12 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall

Feb 14 Budapest, HU Barba Negra

Feb 15 Vienna, AT Gasometer

Feb 17 Munich, DE Zenith

Feb 18 Zurich, CH Samsung Hall

Feb 19 Milano, IT Alcatraz

Feb 20 Frankfurt, DE Jarhunderthalle