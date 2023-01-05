Object of Affection (Fury, Death Bells) announce debut LP, share “Half Life”

Object Of Affection are a new-ish LA band with some familiar faces--Madison Woodward (Fury, Lock) on guitar, Remy Veselis (Death Bells) on guitar, Colin Knight on vocals, Garrett La Bonte (La Bonte) on bass, and Nick Nadel on drums--and, following a 2020 self-released EP, a single on Suicide Squeeze, and more, they've now announced their debut album, Field of Appearances, due March 3 via Profound Lore (pre-order). The album was co-produced by Philip Odom (Portrayal of Guilt) and the band's own Madison Woodward, and mixed by veteran producer Alex Newport (Bloc Party, At The Drive-In, Knapsack, etc). The lead single is "Half Life," a gloomy take on '80s-style alt-rock and post-punk. Listen and watch the Miwah Lee-directed video below.

Tracklist

01. Half Life

02. Run Back

03. Time

04. Laying Claim

05. Buried

06. Someone

07. Is This Fate

08. Con-Man

09. Empty Eyes

10. Why Now

Object of Affection -- 2023 Tour Dates

Jan 28: Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

Jan 29: San Diego, CA - The Whistle Shop

w/ Dazy and Alien Boy