Oblivion Access 2022 lineup (Carcass, Youth of Today, Converge, MANY MANY more)

Oblivion Access, formerly Austin Terror Fest, was forced to postpone its first edition under its new name, first to 2021, then to 2022, because of COVID. It runs May 12 - 15 and they've now unveiled the first wave of the 2022 lineup, which, as promised, includes some artists from the 2020 lineup. Headliners include Blonde Redhead, Carcass, The Locust, Youth of Today, Autopsy, Converge, and A Place to Bury Strangers, and the lineup also features William Basinski, Zola Jesus, Lil Ugly Mane, Cave In, Armand Hammer ft. The Alchemist, Melt-Banana, Andy Stott, Metz, Vio-lence, Windhand, Liturgy, Black Dice, Prurient, Uniform (who will also be performing a collaboration with The Body), Anika, Show Me the Body, Kool Keith, Thou, Fury, Blood Incantation, Primitive Man, Frozen Soul, Portrayal of Guilt, and many more. See it in full below.

BrooklynVegan, along with Revolver and The Hard Times, are proud sponsors of the 2022 fest, which happens across four days during day and evening shows at Austin venues, including Empire Control Room & Garage, Creek and Cave (fka Barracude), Mohawk, Elysium, Hotel Vegas, and Central Presbyterian Church.

Festival badges for Oblivion Access are on sale now, and tickets for individual shows will become available Friday, November 19 at 10 AM CT. Tickets from 2020 will also be honored at the new dates - email info@oblivionaccessfestival.com with any questions

OBLIVION ACCESS: 2022 LINEUP

Blonde Redhead

Carcass

The Locust

Youth of Today

Xiu Xiu

Autopsy

Converge

William Basinski

Zola Jesus

Lil Ugly Mane

A Place to Bury Strangers

Cave In

Armand Hammer (Feat. The Alchemist)

Melt-Banana

Andy Stott

Repulsion

METZ

Vio-lence

Windhand

Coven

Despise You

Liturgy

Mike

Black Dice

Prurient

A Collaboration between Uniform and The Body

Anika

Show Me the Body

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Kool Keith

Cough

JK Flesh

Thou

Bastard Noise

Fury

Blood Incantation

Devil Master

Primitive Man

Mizmor

Uniform

Spotlights

Hell

Boan

Drain

Akai Solo

Deaf Club

Yellow Eyes

Candy

Troller

Vermin Womb

Elizabeth Colour Wheel

Blackwater Holylight

Frozen Soul

Aaron Dilloway

Debit

Outer Heaven

Immortal Bird

Portrayal of Guilt

Midwife

Judiciary

Ulthar

Vile Creature

Many Blessings

Sub Oslo

Bridle

Grivo

Christworm

Glassing

Sore Dream

Saintpeeler

Blank Hellscape

Private Service

Shitbag

Wolfie Warship