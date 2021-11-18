Oblivion Access 2022 lineup (Carcass, Youth of Today, Converge, MANY MANY more)
Oblivion Access, formerly Austin Terror Fest, was forced to postpone its first edition under its new name, first to 2021, then to 2022, because of COVID. It runs May 12 - 15 and they've now unveiled the first wave of the 2022 lineup, which, as promised, includes some artists from the 2020 lineup. Headliners include Blonde Redhead, Carcass, The Locust, Youth of Today, Autopsy, Converge, and A Place to Bury Strangers, and the lineup also features William Basinski, Zola Jesus, Lil Ugly Mane, Cave In, Armand Hammer ft. The Alchemist, Melt-Banana, Andy Stott, Metz, Vio-lence, Windhand, Liturgy, Black Dice, Prurient, Uniform (who will also be performing a collaboration with The Body), Anika, Show Me the Body, Kool Keith, Thou, Fury, Blood Incantation, Primitive Man, Frozen Soul, Portrayal of Guilt, and many more. See it in full below.
BrooklynVegan, along with Revolver and The Hard Times, are proud sponsors of the 2022 fest, which happens across four days during day and evening shows at Austin venues, including Empire Control Room & Garage, Creek and Cave (fka Barracude), Mohawk, Elysium, Hotel Vegas, and Central Presbyterian Church.
Festival badges for Oblivion Access are on sale now, and tickets for individual shows will become available Friday, November 19 at 10 AM CT. Tickets from 2020 will also be honored at the new dates - email info@oblivionaccessfestival.com with any questions
OBLIVION ACCESS: 2022 LINEUP
Blonde Redhead
Carcass
The Locust
Youth of Today
Xiu Xiu
Autopsy
Converge
William Basinski
Zola Jesus
Lil Ugly Mane
A Place to Bury Strangers
Cave In
Armand Hammer (Feat. The Alchemist)
Melt-Banana
Andy Stott
Repulsion
METZ
Vio-lence
Windhand
Coven
Despise You
Liturgy
Mike
Black Dice
Prurient
A Collaboration between Uniform and The Body
Anika
Show Me the Body
Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
Kool Keith
Cough
JK Flesh
Thou
Bastard Noise
Fury
Blood Incantation
Devil Master
Primitive Man
Mizmor
Uniform
Spotlights
Hell
Boan
Drain
Akai Solo
Deaf Club
Yellow Eyes
Candy
Troller
Vermin Womb
Elizabeth Colour Wheel
Blackwater Holylight
Frozen Soul
Aaron Dilloway
Debit
Outer Heaven
Immortal Bird
Portrayal of Guilt
Midwife
Judiciary
Ulthar
Vile Creature
Many Blessings
Sub Oslo
Bridle
Grivo
Christworm
Glassing
Sore Dream
Saintpeeler
Blank Hellscape
Private Service
Shitbag
Wolfie Warship