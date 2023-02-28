Oblivion Access 2023 adds Faust, TR/ST, Clipping. & Earth, Duster, more (full lineup)

Oblivion Access has announced the full lineup for its 2023 edition which runs June 15-18 across multiple venues in Austin’s Red River Cultural District. Faust, Duster, TR/ST, clipping., and Earth have been added as a headliners alongside Godflesh and Tim Hecker, and other newly announced artists include Spirit of the Beehive, Beak>, Street Sects, MSPAINT, Midwife, Drab Majesty, Clams Casino, City of Caterpillar, Narrow Head, Yellow Swans, Bing & Ruth, Elizabeth Color Wheel, Pallbearer, Thou, Body of Light, Thor & Friends, Jarboe, and more.

They join previously announced Oblivion artists Lil Ugly Mane, Have a Nice Life, Ludicra, YOB, Chat Pile, Jeromes Dream, Planning for Burial, Final, RXK Nephew, Mamaleek, and more.

Tickets for newly announced shows are on sale today at noon Central time, and festival passes are on sale now. Check out the full Oblivion Access 2023 lineup below.

OBLIVION ACCESS - 2023 FULL LINEUP

Godflesh

Tim Hecker

Faust

Duster

Lil Ugly Mane

RXK Nephew

Ludicra

TR/ST

Clipping. & Earth

Yellow Swans

Drab Majesty

Clams Casino

Spirit Of The Beehive

Narrow Head

Giles Corey

Bing And Ruth

Pallbearer

Drew Mcdowall

Drain

Choir Boy

Thou

Varg2tm

City Of Caterpillar

Midwife

Helm

Cloud Rat

Srsq

Mspaint

Beak>

Flesh of Morning

Jarboe

Riki

Body Of Light

Prison Religion

John Weise

Cold Gawd

Street Sects

Elizabeth Colour Wheel

Succumb

Amulets

Domino

Nuclear Daisies

Thor & Friends

Fuck Money

Deep Cross

CLOSED CITY

MUGGER

BLACK MERCY

Yob

Final

Mamaleek

Jeromes Dream

Bosse De Nage

Sissy Spacek

Lucas Abela

Drowse

Sprain

Ragana

Coi_n

Agriculture

Crawl

Parasiticide

God Shell

Private Hellscape

VTSS (DJ Set) and Shelly Knicks