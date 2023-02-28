Oblivion Access 2023 adds Faust, TR/ST, Clipping. & Earth, Duster, more (full lineup)
Oblivion Access has announced the full lineup for its 2023 edition which runs June 15-18 across multiple venues in Austin’s Red River Cultural District. Faust, Duster, TR/ST, clipping., and Earth have been added as a headliners alongside Godflesh and Tim Hecker, and other newly announced artists include Spirit of the Beehive, Beak>, Street Sects, MSPAINT, Midwife, Drab Majesty, Clams Casino, City of Caterpillar, Narrow Head, Yellow Swans, Bing & Ruth, Elizabeth Color Wheel, Pallbearer, Thou, Body of Light, Thor & Friends, Jarboe, and more.
They join previously announced Oblivion artists Lil Ugly Mane, Have a Nice Life, Ludicra, YOB, Chat Pile, Jeromes Dream, Planning for Burial, Final, RXK Nephew, Mamaleek, and more.
Tickets for newly announced shows are on sale today at noon Central time, and festival passes are on sale now. Check out the full Oblivion Access 2023 lineup below.
OBLIVION ACCESS - 2023 FULL LINEUP
Godflesh
Tim Hecker
Faust
Duster
Lil Ugly Mane
RXK Nephew
Ludicra
TR/ST
Clipping. & Earth
Yellow Swans
Drab Majesty
Clams Casino
Spirit Of The Beehive
Narrow Head
Giles Corey
Bing And Ruth
Pallbearer
Drew Mcdowall
Drain
Choir Boy
Thou
Varg2tm
City Of Caterpillar
Midwife
Helm
Cloud Rat
Srsq
Mspaint
Beak>
Flesh of Morning
Jarboe
Riki
Body Of Light
Prison Religion
John Weise
Cold Gawd
Street Sects
Elizabeth Colour Wheel
Succumb
Amulets
Domino
Nuclear Daisies
Thor & Friends
Fuck Money
Deep Cross
CLOSED CITY
MUGGER
BLACK MERCY
Yob
Final
Mamaleek
Jeromes Dream
Bosse De Nage
Sissy Spacek
Lucas Abela
Drowse
Sprain
Ragana
Coi_n
Agriculture
Crawl
Parasiticide
God Shell
Private Hellscape
VTSS (DJ Set) and Shelly Knicks