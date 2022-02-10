Oblivion Access adds Danny Brown, Andy Morin, The Microphones, more to 2022 lineup

Oblivion Access, formerly Austin Terror Fest, is, after multiple postponements, holding its 2022 edition on May 12-15 throughout downtown Austin. The initial lineup came out in November, and now they've revealed the full lineup, adding Danny Brown, Death Grips' Andy Morin, The Microphones, Ho99o9, Grouper, Massacre, Wiki, Cities Aviv, King Woman, Armand Hammer's billy woods, HTRK, Full of Hell (performing 2017's Trumpeting Ecstasy in full), Soul Glo, Author & Punisher, Fat Tony, Spectral Voice, Mortiferum, Yautja, and more.

The lineup also features Blonde Redhead, Carcass, The Locust, Youth of Today, Xiu Xiu, Autopsy, Converge, William Basinski, Zola Jesus, Lil Ugly Mane, A Place to Bury Strangers, Dave In, Armand Hammer ft. The Alchemist, Melt-Banana, Andy Stott, METZ, Vio-lence, Windhand, Liturgy, Black Dice, Prurient, Uniform (who are also performing a collaboration with The Body), Anika, Show Me The Body, Kool Keith, Thou, Fury, Blood Incantation, Primitive Man, Frozen Soul, Portrayal of Guilt, and tons more. See it in full below.

BrooklynVegan, along with Revolver and The Hard Times, are proud sponsors of this year's Oblivion Access, which includes day and evening shows at Empire Control Room & Garage, Creek and Cave (fka Barracuda), Mohawk, Elysium, Hotel Vegas, Valhalla, Native Hostel and Central Presbyterian Church. Stay tuned for the full lineup.

OBLIVION ACCESS: 2022 LINEUP

Danny Brown ***

Blonde Redhead

Carcass

The Locust

Grouper ***

Youth of Today

Andy Morin (of Death Grips // Solo Set) ***

The Microphones ***

Xiu Xiu

Autopsy

HO99O9 ***

Converge

William Basinski

Zola Jesus

Lil Ugly Mane

Injury Reserve

Cave In

Armand Hammer (featuring The Alchemist)

Andy Stott

Vio-Lence

Massacre ***

METZ

A Place to Bury Strangers

Wiki ***

Melt-Banana

Windhand

Black Dice

Anika

Show me the Body

Cities Aviv ***

King Woman ***

Liturgy

Coven

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Despise You

Uniform & The Body (special collaborative showcase)

Blood Incantation

Billy Woods ***

HTRK ***

Full of Hell ***

Prurient

Kool Keith

The Body ***

Akai Solo

Soul Glo ***

Author & Punisher ***

Cough

Thou

Devil Master

Drew McDowall ***

Ringworm

Acid Witch

True Widow

Fat Tony ***

Fury

Primitive Man

Spectral Voice ***

N8NOFACE ***

LustSickPuppy ***

Mizmor

Uniform

Deli Girls ***

Drain

Hell

Boan

Yellow Eyes

Alex Zhang Hungtai ***

Debit

Plack Blague ***

Spotlights

Candy

Deaf Club

Ilsa ***

Troller

Yautja ***

Midwife

Vermin Womb

Mortiferum ***

Elizabeth Colour Wheel

PLF ***

Outer Heaven

Immortal Bird

Missing ***

Portrayal of Guilt

Skeleton ***

Judiciary

Aaron Dilloway

Fed Ash ***

Glassing

Vile Creature

Sex Pill ***

Christworm

Many Blessings ***

Death Insurance ***

Sore Dream

Mvtant ***

Grivo

Saintpeeler

Blank Hellscape

Bridle

Private Service

Shitbag

Wolfie Warship