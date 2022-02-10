Oblivion Access adds Danny Brown, Andy Morin, The Microphones, more to 2022 lineup
Oblivion Access, formerly Austin Terror Fest, is, after multiple postponements, holding its 2022 edition on May 12-15 throughout downtown Austin. The initial lineup came out in November, and now they've revealed the full lineup, adding Danny Brown, Death Grips' Andy Morin, The Microphones, Ho99o9, Grouper, Massacre, Wiki, Cities Aviv, King Woman, Armand Hammer's billy woods, HTRK, Full of Hell (performing 2017's Trumpeting Ecstasy in full), Soul Glo, Author & Punisher, Fat Tony, Spectral Voice, Mortiferum, Yautja, and more.
The lineup also features Blonde Redhead, Carcass, The Locust, Youth of Today, Xiu Xiu, Autopsy, Converge, William Basinski, Zola Jesus, Lil Ugly Mane, A Place to Bury Strangers, Dave In, Armand Hammer ft. The Alchemist, Melt-Banana, Andy Stott, METZ, Vio-lence, Windhand, Liturgy, Black Dice, Prurient, Uniform (who are also performing a collaboration with The Body), Anika, Show Me The Body, Kool Keith, Thou, Fury, Blood Incantation, Primitive Man, Frozen Soul, Portrayal of Guilt, and tons more. See it in full below.
BrooklynVegan, along with Revolver and The Hard Times, are proud sponsors of this year's Oblivion Access, which includes day and evening shows at Empire Control Room & Garage, Creek and Cave (fka Barracuda), Mohawk, Elysium, Hotel Vegas, Valhalla, Native Hostel and Central Presbyterian Church. Stay tuned for the full lineup.
OBLIVION ACCESS: 2022 LINEUP
Danny Brown ***
Blonde Redhead
Carcass
The Locust
Grouper ***
Youth of Today
Andy Morin (of Death Grips // Solo Set) ***
The Microphones ***
Xiu Xiu
Autopsy
HO99O9 ***
Converge
William Basinski
Zola Jesus
Lil Ugly Mane
Injury Reserve
Cave In
Armand Hammer (featuring The Alchemist)
Andy Stott
Vio-Lence
Massacre ***
METZ
A Place to Bury Strangers
Wiki ***
Melt-Banana
Windhand
Black Dice
Anika
Show me the Body
Cities Aviv ***
King Woman ***
Liturgy
Coven
Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
Despise You
Uniform & The Body (special collaborative showcase)
Blood Incantation
Billy Woods ***
HTRK ***
Full of Hell ***
Prurient
Kool Keith
The Body ***
Akai Solo
Soul Glo ***
Author & Punisher ***
Cough
Thou
Devil Master
Drew McDowall ***
Ringworm
Acid Witch
True Widow
Fat Tony ***
Fury
Primitive Man
Spectral Voice ***
N8NOFACE ***
LustSickPuppy ***
Mizmor
Uniform
Deli Girls ***
Drain
Hell
Boan
Yellow Eyes
Alex Zhang Hungtai ***
Debit
Plack Blague ***
Spotlights
Candy
Deaf Club
Ilsa ***
Troller
Yautja ***
Midwife
Vermin Womb
Mortiferum ***
Elizabeth Colour Wheel
PLF ***
Outer Heaven
Immortal Bird
Missing ***
Portrayal of Guilt
Skeleton ***
Judiciary
Aaron Dilloway
Fed Ash ***
Glassing
Vile Creature
Sex Pill ***
Christworm
Many Blessings ***
Death Insurance ***
Sore Dream
Mvtant ***
Grivo
Saintpeeler
Blank Hellscape
Bridle
Private Service
Shitbag
Wolfie Warship