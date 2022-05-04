Oblivion Access announces 2022 set times; The Locust no longer on lineup

The first edition of Austin music festival Oblivion Access (fka Austin Terror Fest) is just over a week away, happening May 12-15 at various venues in downtown Austin. They've announced set times for all four days of shows; find those below. They include the BrooklynVegan Showcase happening on Friday (5/13) at Valhalla, and featuring Thou, -(16)-, Dorthia Cottrell (of Windhand), Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, and Vile Creature. It's a separately ticketed event from the full fest pass, and tickets are still available.

The schedule also includes a comedy showcase from our friends at punk satire site The Hard Times on Thursday (5/12) at Valhalla, hosted by site co-founder Bill Conway and featuring Eddie Pepitone, JT Habersaat, The McCuewans, Ray Porter, and Arielle Isaac Norman. Tickets are on sale for those who don't have a festival pass.

The fest lineup had included The Locust, but in the wake of the recent death of drummer Gabe Serbian, they've cancelled their set. "It is with heavy hearts we inform you that The Locust are no longer on the Sunday lineup of Oblivion Access," the festival writes. "Our deepest condolences are extended to The Locust and the family of Gabe Serbian. We also wish to share with you the daily lineup set times per venue so you can plan your fest experience perfectly. Thank you for your support, and we ask that during this time, please give the band and the family of Gabe the privacy they need. We will have more info very soon regarding the next steps we will take regarding this show."

Eartheater was also recently added to replace Zola Jesus on the same show.

Order official festival merch and vinyl from artists performing in the BV store. Check out the set times below.

