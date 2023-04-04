Oblivion Access announces 2023 schedule, adds bands

Oblivion Access announces 2023 schedule, adds bands

Austin festival Oblivion Access has added some new artists to its 2023 edition, which happens June 15-18 in multiple venues in the Red River Cultural District. New acts on Friday include Haunter, Trench Warfare, Noisy Neighbors, Death File Red, and more. Saturday additions include Sex Pill, Future Blondes, Biproduct, Detox, and more. Drain's tourmates Drug Church, Magnitude, Gel and Restraining Order were all added to the Mohawk show that Drain headlines on Sunday, and other Sunday additions include Mugger and Black Mercy. See the full updated lineup on the poster below.

Oblivion Access also announced their 2023 schedule, which you can see below, as well.

loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...
Filed Under: Biproduct, BLACK MERCY, Death File Red, Detox, Drug Church, Future Blondes, Gel, GothBoiClique, Haunter, KFC MURDER CHICKS, Magnitude, Mugger, Noisy Neighbors, Oblivion Access, restraining order, Sex Pill, Trench Warfare, USA/Mexico
Categories: Heavy Metal News, Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan