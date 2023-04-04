Oblivion Access announces 2023 schedule, adds bands

Austin festival Oblivion Access has added some new artists to its 2023 edition, which happens June 15-18 in multiple venues in the Red River Cultural District. New acts on Friday include Haunter, Trench Warfare, Noisy Neighbors, Death File Red, and more. Saturday additions include Sex Pill, Future Blondes, Biproduct, Detox, and more. Drain's tourmates Drug Church, Magnitude, Gel and Restraining Order were all added to the Mohawk show that Drain headlines on Sunday, and other Sunday additions include Mugger and Black Mercy. See the full updated lineup on the poster below.

Oblivion Access also announced their 2023 schedule, which you can see below, as well.

Oblivion Access 2023 loading...

Oblivion Access 2023 Thursday loading...

Oblivion Access 2023 Friday loading...

Oblivion Access 2023 Saturday loading...