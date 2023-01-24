Oblivion Access initial 2023 lineup: Godflesh, Tim Hecker, Have A Nice Life, Chat Pile, Ludicra, more

Austin's Oblivion Access Festival returns June 15-18 to multiple venues in Austin’s Red River Cultural District, and the initial 2023 lineup is as stacked as this festival ever is. Headliners include Godflesh, Tim Hecker, and more TBA. There's also a showcase from The Flenser with Have A Nice Life, Chat Pile, Planning For Burial, Mamaleek, Bosse de Nage, Drowse, Sprain, Ragana, and Agriculture.

Tim Hecker's show is in the Austin Central Presbyterian Church with Godflesh leader Justin Broadrick's ambient project Final opening, and Godflesh's show is at Mohawk with Ludicra, Yob, Crawl, and Parasiticide.

There's also a show with Lil Ugly Mane, Rxk Nephew, and more at Empire, and one with Jeromes Dream, Sissy Spacek, and God Shell at Valhalla.

Tickets go on sale toady (1/24) at noon Central, including multi-venue passes and single-show passes.

Stay tuned for more updates and check out the full initial lineup below.

Oblivion Access -- 2023 Lineup (more TBA)

Godflesh

Tim Hecker

Lil Ugly Mane

Have A Nice Life

Ludicra

Rxk Nephew

YOB

Chat Pile

Final

Jeromes Dream

Planning For Burial

Mamaleek

Sissy Spacek

Lucas Abela

Bosse de Nage

Drowse

Sprain

Ragana

Coi_n

Agriculture

Crawl

Parasiticide

God Shell

Private Hellscape

Shelly Knicks