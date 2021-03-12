Oblivion Access pushed back to 2022, fest promising expanded lineup & stages

Oblivion Access (fka Austin Terror Fest) was supposed to have its first edition under its new name in 2020, which obviously didn't happen. Then it got postponed to June 2021, but that won't be happening either. The fest has now announced that they've pushed things back once again, this time to May 12-15, 2022. The fest's statement reads:

First and foremost, we would like to thank all of our amazing fans for being patient as our team figures out how to best navigate this ever-changing global pandemic, while maintaining the integrity of Oblivion Access.

After much deliberation and careful consideration surrounding the safety of our patrons, performers, vendors, and staff, we decided to reschedule this year’s event to 2022. The new festival dates will be May 12-15, 2022. All tickets will be automatically transferred to next year’s event.

This decision was extremely difficult to make but we felt strongly that this rescheduling was a necessity in order to create a safe festival-going environment for all. Although we as a country are making great strides of late to combat COVID-19, we feel that hosting a large-scale multi-venue music festival that attracts both attendees and artists from around the globe in a matter of mere weeks would not only be short-sighted but also unethical and immoral to knowingly put our patrons in such a precarious situation.

As an independently owned-and-operated event that was created out of pure passion by two local music-lovers, we truly can empathize with how hard this past year has been for everyone across the country not only personally, but professionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually. Please know that we are doing everything we can to ensure your festival-going experience in 2022 is everything you hope it to be (and then some).

On that note, we do have some exciting changes planned for next year. 2022 will mark the BIGGEST festival to date as we have dramatically expanded our footprint to 10+ stages across 8 iconic music venues in Austin. We'll also have a ton of customized visual art exhibitions on display throughout the festival weekend, plus several exclusive pop-up events just for OA festival-goers, and some extremely intimate sets from some of our most sought-after artists.

The good news too is that we have reconfirmed the majority of our 2020 lineup, although we are also adding in a ton of new headliners and other popular music acts. Next year will be far and away the largest OA lineup to date!

There is so much we can’t wait to soon reveal, so be on the lookout for more festival details coming later this year. Thank you all again from the bottom of our hearts and we look forward to seeing our OA family again in 2022!

With love,

Dusty, Dorian & The OA Crew