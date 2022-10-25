Oblivion Access returning in 2023, check out pics from 2022

Austin festival Oblivion Access (fka Austin Terror Fest) has announced it'll return in 2023 for its second annual edition. It will run from June 16-18, 2023 in downtown Austin venues located within a five-block radius of each other in the Red River Cultural District, including Central Presbyterian Church, Chess Club, Empire Control Room & Garage, Elysium, Mohawk, Valhalla, and 13th Floor.

The 2023 musical lineup is still TBA, but a limited number of discount-price three-day badges are on sale now. The lineup is expected to be announced early next year; stay tuned.

In the mean time, you can check out lots of pictures from the festival's 2022 edition, including Soul Glo, Converge, The Microphones, William Basinski, Melt-Banana, Carcass, Kool Keith, Blood Incantation, Grouper, Uniform, Mykki Blanco, Portrayal of Guilt, Liturgy, Cave-In, Danny Brown, Mortiferum, King Woman, The Body, Youth of Today, Armand Hammer, Eartheater, Mizmor, Ho99o9, Fat Tony, Windhand, Injury Reserve, Wiki, METZ, Andy Stott, Spectral Voice, Billy Woods, Coven, Xiu Xiu, Author & Punisher, Lil Ugly Mane, Cattle Decapitation, Primitive Man, Glassing, Death Insurance, Vio-lence, Andy Morin, Spotlights, Massacre, HTRK, Deaf Club, Devilmaster, Acid Witch, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Autopsy, LustSickPuppy, Drew McDowall, Vermin Womb, Candy, Troller, Ron Athey, Despise You, and Alex Zhang Hungtai, below.