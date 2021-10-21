Obongjayar announces debut album, shares “Message In A Hammer”

London-via-Nigeria artist Obongjayar has already put out a series of increasingly good EPs, and now -- following a recent collaborative EP with Sarz, as well as appearances on new Little Simz and Pa Salieu songs -- he has finally confirmed the news of his debut album. Title and release date are TBA, but first single "Message In A Hammer" is out now, and it's an awesome blend of Afrobeat, soul, and more, all done in Obongjayar's very distinct way. Listen and watch the Rollo Jackson-directed video below.

Obongjayar -- 2022 Tour Dates

4/20/2022 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

4/22/2022 - London, UK @ Venue TBA

4/23/2022 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

4/24/2022 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

4/26/2022 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

4/27/2022 - Manchester, UK @ BOTW

4/29/2022 - Paris, France @ Point Ephémère

4/30/2022 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

5/01/2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

5/03/2022 - Berlin, Germany @ Lido