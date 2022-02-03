Obongjayar details debut album ‘Some Nights I Dream of Doors,’ shares “Try”

Obongjayar recently released the song "Message In A Hammer" and confirmed that his anticipated debut album was on the way, and now he has detailed the album and released a second single. It's called Some Nights I Dream of Doors and it arrives May 13 via September Recordings (pre-order). One of the songs features jazz great Nubya Garcia.

The new single is album opener "Try," and it's another of Obongjayar's genre-blurring fusions of Afrobeat, soul, art pop, and more. It's keeping our hopes high for this album, and it comes with a video directed by Rollo Jackson. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Try

2. Message in a Hammer

3. Parasite

4. Some Nights I Dream of Doors

5. Wrong For It (feat. Nubya Garcia)

6. Sugar

7. My Life Can Change Today (Interlude)

8. New Man

9. All The Difference

10. Tinko Tinko (Don't Play Me for a Fool)

11. I Wish It Was Me

12. Wind Sailor

Obongjayar -- 2022 Tour Dates

4/20/2022 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

22 April - London, UK @ Koko

4/23/2022 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

4/24/2022 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

4/26/2022 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

4/27/2022 - Manchester, UK @ BOTW

4/29/2022 - Paris, France @ Point Ephémère

4/30/2022 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

5/01/2022- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

5/03/2022 - Berlin, Germany @ Lido