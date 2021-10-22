OC ska band Half Past Two detail new s/t LP, share “Big Energy” video

Orange County ska band Half Past Two have been dropping singles for over a year, and now they're finally set to release their new self-titled album next week: October 29 via Pay Attention Records. You can pre-order it on pink or blue vinyl. It features many of the songs the band had been rolling out, as well as the just-released "Big Energy." This one finds the band branching out from their ska roots into arena-friendly hard rock territory, shreddy guitar solo included, but it's still got the band's trademark horn lines and singer Tara Hahn's hooks are as catchy as ever. Listen and watch the Rae Mystic-directed video below.

Half Past Two are also playing a release show on November 5 at House of Blues Anaheim in The Parish (tickets).

Tracklist

Big Energy

Scratched CD

All About You

Mean Green

Some Nights

Day Goes Down

LP Song

N.B.T.S.

Top Gun

Blue Harvest

Shine

A Place We've Been