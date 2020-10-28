OC surf/garage punks 3LH prep debut LP (watch the “Here’s Johnny” video)

As mentioned, LA punk label Wiretap Records launched a new Latinx punk imprint My Grito, and the label's first release was the single "Don't Wanna Hold Your Hand" by Orange County's 3LH, which was also included on the label's debut charity compilation, My Grito presents​.​.​. MAS ALTO! A Charity Compilation (and then also included on Wiretap's own new charity comp, the October installment of their Attention series). 3LH are now gearing up to release their debut album in spring 2021, and we're premiering the second single, "Here's Johnny."

The band says it's "a fuzzed out surf song inspired by acts like The Ventures and Dick Dale but also wouldn’t sound out of place at a Misfits show," and they add that the video pays homage to The Shining, "just in time for Halloween." That should give you a good idea of what to expect from both the song and video, and if you dig garage punk and surf guitar, you should definitely give this catchy song a spin. Check it out below. The single hits streaming services on Friday, 10/30 (pre-save).