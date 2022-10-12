Oceanator announces first headlining tour with Queen of Jeans

Indie rocker Oceanator (aka Elise Okusami) has announced her first headlining North American tour. The trek supports her new album Nothing's Ever Fine and hits cities across the East Coast next month. Philly band Queen of Jeans will open the shows, and you can see all dates below.

The tour's final show is in Brooklyn on November 19 at The Broadway, and tickets are on sale now.

Queen of Jeans released a new EP, Hiding in Place, in June.

Oceanator 2022 tour loading...

Oceanator -- 2022 Tour w/ Queen of Jeans

11/4 Philadelphia, PA @ Dolphin Tavern

11/6 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

11/7 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

11/9 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

11/10 Atlanta, GA @ 529

11/11 Nashville, TN @ DrkMttr

11/12 Chicago, IL @ Hideout

11/15 Toronto, ON @ The Monarch Tavern

11/19 Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway