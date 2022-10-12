Oceanator announces first headlining tour with Queen of Jeans
Indie rocker Oceanator (aka Elise Okusami) has announced her first headlining North American tour. The trek supports her new album Nothing's Ever Fine and hits cities across the East Coast next month. Philly band Queen of Jeans will open the shows, and you can see all dates below.
The tour's final show is in Brooklyn on November 19 at The Broadway, and tickets are on sale now.
Queen of Jeans released a new EP, Hiding in Place, in June.
Oceanator -- 2022 Tour w/ Queen of Jeans
11/4 Philadelphia, PA @ Dolphin Tavern
11/6 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
11/7 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
11/9 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
11/10 Atlanta, GA @ 529
11/11 Nashville, TN @ DrkMttr
11/12 Chicago, IL @ Hideout
11/15 Toronto, ON @ The Monarch Tavern
11/19 Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway