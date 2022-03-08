Oceanator share grungy new song “Stuck” off upcoming LP

Oceanator (Elise Okusami) has shared the second single off her anticipated, Bartees Strange-co-produced new album Nothing's Ever Fine, following the great lead single "Bad Brain Daze." New single "Stuck" is grungier and heavier and it's another very promising taste of the LP. Here's what Elise says about it:

Stuck is about that feeling of all your collective traumas, disappointments, and general sadness just accumulating over the years and weighing you down more and more. I wrote this song the very first day I got my new baritone guitar. Bartees and Mike really helped me bring out the heaviness I was looking for with it in the studio, really helping me dial in a great guitar tone. We borrowed a double kick pedal for this song and Andrew Whitehurst nailed the drums. Eva Lawitts did the bass remote and I think the bass line is perfect.

Listen and watch the lyric video below. The album drops 4/8 via Polyvinyl and you can pre-order it on pink vinyl.

Oceanator are playing a hometown headlining release show on April 5 at Knitting Factory Brooklyn with Spirit Was and Stimmerman, and they're also opening Pedro the Lion's tour, including Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 25. They also open part of PUP's tour and part of the Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, and Anthony Green tour. All dates are listed below.

Oceanator -- 2022 Tour Dates

04/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

04/10 - Champaign, IL @ Polyvinyl Patio

04/12 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

04/13 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard #

04/14 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

04/15 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

04/16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

04/18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #

04/19 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

04/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

04/21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #

04/23 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

04/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

04/26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

04/28 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre #

04/29 - Columbus, OH @ Skullys #

04/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI #

05/01 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

05/03 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

05/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom %

05/21 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House %

05/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater %

05/24 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall %

05/26 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

05/27 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %

05/29 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic Venue %

05/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall %

05/31 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall %

06/03 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland $

06/04 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre $

06/05 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's $

06/06 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom $

06/08 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex (Behind Hi-Fi) $

06/09 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre $

06/10 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant $

06/11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl $

06/13 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall $

06/14 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate $

06/15 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva $

06/17 - Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live $

06/18 - Buffalo, NY @ Ashbury Hall - Babeville $

# w/ Pedro The Lion

% w/ Tim Casher, Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green

$ w/PUP