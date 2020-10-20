Oceanator signs to Polyvinyl, shares new video, doing 4 livestreams this month

NYC indie rock musician Oceanator (aka Elise Okusami) recently made good on the promise of her early EPs with her debut full-length album Things I Never Said, and that album has now caught the attention of Polyvinyl Records, who signed Oceanator and will give the album a physical reissue on January 15, 2021 (pre-order). They've also just put out a new video for the song "January 21st."

"I’m extremely excited to be joining the Polyvinyl family, they’ve been one of my favorite labels for a while!", Elise says. "We filmed this video in DC. I got to wear a full green suit and everything! Baby Pony Foods filmed and edited it and did all the special effects. The idea was to represent that feeling of being stuck in an anxiety spiral, and the way your body and mind feels when you’re in one." Watch the new video below.

Oceanator also has four upcoming livestreams this month: a full-band, live-in-studio stream on Wednesday (10/21) (tickets), the Heckdang Halloween stream on 10/30, The Fest's massive Halloween livestream on 10/31, and Ratboys' Halloween Telethon, also on 10/31.