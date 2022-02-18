Ockham’s Blazer (rap/jazz/electronic group ft. PremRock) announce debut LP, share a song

Ockham's Blazer are a multi-genre, seven-piece group fronted by underground rapper PremRock, and their self-titled debut album comes out April 29 via Fake Four Inc. The first single is "Prison of Gold," and it's got a backdrop that pulls from screaming jazz horns, buzzing electronics, pounding drums, and more that defies easy categorization. It's out-there but still tight and accessible and PremRock sounds great over it. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Curly Fries Supreme

2. Prison Of Gold

3. The Overtaxed Heart’s Club Band

4. Dirtbell (feat. Dizraeli)

5. Drone

6. Carpe Cortado

7. Blood's Port

8. Laminate Intent

9. Ill-Fitted Dress Shirt