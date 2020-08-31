ODB, Biggie & Run-DMC action figures up for pre-order

We got our first glimpse of a few new hip hop-themed action figures from San Francisco toy company Super7 back in February, when they appeared, albeit in unpainted form, at the Javits Center for the New York Toy Fair. All three -- legends and part of Super7's 3 3/4-Inch, carded ReAction Figures series -- are pictured: Ol' Dirty Bastard, Run-DMC (with individual Joseph "Run" Simmons, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and Jam Master Jay figures), and The Notorious B.I.G.. Check out the pictures below.

We still don't know what they'll look like in their finished form, but all three, The Notorious B.I.G. (with hat and chain), Run-DMC (3 figures with chain necklaces, glasses, and microphones), and Ol' Dirty Bastard (with microphone), are available for pre-order now on Entertainment Earth.

We are writing about these figures because we think they rule, but if you buy then through our links, we will get a small cut. Thanks for the support!

There's also a Czarface Super7 ReAction figure up for pre-order. Czarface is the collaboration between hip-hop duo 7L & Esoteric and Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck. "Czarface" is also the comic book super villain they created for their albums, and who has been the subject of bootleg figures before. There's been no preview yet of what this new one will look like, but we think something like this:

The Czarface and O.D.B. figures are currently scheduled to ship in December of 2020, while Run-DMC and Biggie are currently set for a January 2021 release.

The Run-DMC figures come at a fitting time, as two men were arrested in connection with Jam Master Jay's killing earlier this month, 18 years later.

For more ReAction Figures, check out 25 punk & heavy metal toys we really want to own.

--