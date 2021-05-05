oddCouple announces new album ‘Reflections,’ shares new song ft. theMIND

Chicago producer/musician oddCouple recently released "Reflections" (ft. Jamila Woods), and now he has released "Enemies" (ft. theMIND) and announced his new album, also titled Reflections, due May 28 via self-release. "'Enemies' is an introspective vision, shared by theMIND and I, brought to life," oddCouple says. "It's a mantra about the path to self-realization and the accountability and clarity it comes with; taking ownership of your life, your thoughts, your actions, and thus, the moment. We’re exploring the 'enemies' that we, ourselves, create in our minds, the ones we manifest with our own energy, and all of our internal struggles to battle our own self-destructive tendencies."

Like the title track, "Enemies" is a rich-sounding, futuristic soul song and you can stream it below. Other guests on the album include Kweku Collins, Melanie Faye, Loona Dae, Fatherdude, and Jack Red.

Tracklist

1. ALL U WANT (FEAT. FATHERDUDE)

2. U ARE… (FEAT. LOONA DAE)

3. WHAT HAPPENED

4. WHO I GOTTA BE (FEAT. ELIJAH BLAKE & MELANIE FAYE)

5. VOL II (FEAT. KWEKU COLLINS)

6. LOST

7. ALL U NEED

8. WINGS (FEAT. LOONA DAE)

9. HOW MANY ANGELS (FEAT. JACK RED)

10. ENEMIES (FEAT. THEMIND)

11. REFLECTIONS (FEAT. JAMILA WOODS)

--

