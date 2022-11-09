Oddisee announces new album ‘To What End,’ shares two new tracks

Oddisee has announced a new album, To What End, due October 20 via Outer Note Label. Along with the announcement comes two new singles, "Ghetto to Meadow" (ft. Freeway) and "Hard to Tell," and in addition to Freeway, the album also features Phonte of Little Brother, Bilal, CS Armstrong, Oliver St. Louis, Bemyfiasco, Kay Young, Toine Jameson, Noochie, Haile Supreme, and Saint Ezekiel. Oddisee's tongue-twisting delivery and warm, smooth production are both in fine form on these new tracks, which you can stream below.

Tracklist

01. The Start Of Something

02. How Far

03. Many Hats

04. Already Knew

05. Choices (Feat. Phonte, Bemyfiasco, & Kay Young)

06. Try Again

07. Ghetto To Meadow (Feat. Freeway)

08. More To Go (Feat. CS Armstrong)

09. All I Need (Feat. Oliver St.Louis)

10. Bartenders (Feat. Toine Jameson)

11. Work To Do (Feat. Bilal)

12. People Watching

13. Hard To Tell

14. Bogarde (Feat. Noochie)

15. The Way (Feat. Haile Supreme & Saint Ezekiel)

16. Race