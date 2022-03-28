ODESZA announce tour with Sylvan Esso & more (BV presale for Forest Hills Stadium)

Seattle electronic duo ODESZA will release their fourth album, The Last Goodbye, due July 22 via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune. Nearly every track features a special guest, including Julianna Barwick, Ólafur Arnalds, Låpsley, and more. You can listen to "The Last Goodbye" (ft. Bettye LaVette), "Better Now" (ft. MARO), and "Love Letter (ft The Knocks) below.

ODESZA have also announced The Last Goodbye tour which is with Sylvan Esso on all dates, as well as San Holo, Elderbrook, Ben Böhmer, ford, Gilligan Moss and NASAYA on select dates. Check out the full schedule below.

The NYC stop on the tour is August 26 at Forest Hills Stadium, with Sylvan Esso, San Holo and Gilligan Moss. You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, March 31 from 12 - 10 PM. Use password BROOKLYNODESZA.

UPDATE Our presale sold out immediately and ODESZA and Sylvan Esso added a SECOND Forest Hills show on August 27 and tickets are on BV presale now. Use password BROOKLYNODESZA.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time.

The Last Goodbye tracklist

1. This Version Of You (feat. Julianna Barwick)

2. Wide Awake (feat. Charlie Houston)

3. Love Letter (feat. The Knocks)

4. Behind The Sun

5. Forgive Me (feat. Izzy Bizu)

6. North Garden

7. Better Now (feat. MARO)

8. The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)

9. All My Life

10. Equal (feat. Låpsley)

11. Healing Grid

12. I Can’t Sleep

13. Light Of Day (feat. Ólafur Arnalds)

ODESZA - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri, July 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUT

Sat, July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUT

Sun, July 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUT

Wed, August 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion * ^ ~

Fri, August 19 – Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater * ^ ~

Sat, August 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion * ^ ~

Tue, August 23 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater * + ~

Thu, August 25 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion * + ~

Fri, August 26 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium * ^ ~

Fri, August 27 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium * ^ ~

Tue, August 30 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann * ^ ~

Thu, September 1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage * # ~

Fri, September 2 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau * # ~

Sat, September 3 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion * # ~

Sun, September 4 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center * # ~

Wed, September 7 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park * # =

Thu, September 8 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre * # =

Fri, September 9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion * # =

Mon, September 12 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory # =

Wed, September 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre * # =

Fri, September 16 – Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre * # =

Tue, September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre * # =

Thu, September 22 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater * # =

Fri, September 23 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amp * # =

Mon, September 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater * # =

Tue, September 27 – Boise, ID – Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater * # =

Thu, September 29 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park * # =

Fri, September 30 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre * # =

* Sylvan Esso

^ San Holo

# Elderbrook

+ Ben Böhmer (Live)

> ford.

~ Gilligan Moss

= NASAYA