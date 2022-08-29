ODESZA played 2 nights at Forest Hills Stadium w/ Sylvan Esso, San Holo & more (night 2 pics, video)

Seattle electronic duo ODESZA released their fourth album, The Last Goodbye, in July, and soon after began a tour supporting it. They hit NYC on Friday (8/26) and Saturday (8/27) for a pair of shows at Forest Hills Stadium with Sylvan Esso, San Holo, and Gilligan Moss. As usual, they brought a huge production along with them, with pyrotechnics, laser lights and confetti throughout, and a fireworks display to close out the night. Also like the album, they had a couple of guests on hand: Charlie Houston for "Wide Awake," and Naomi Wild for "Higher Ground" and "Better Now."

See pictures from night two by Toby Tenenbaum, and fan-taken videos from both nights, below.