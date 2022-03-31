ODESZA / Sylvan Esso add 2nd Forest Hills Stadium show (BV presale now)

UPDATE Our presale sold out immediately and ODESZA and Sylvan Esso added a SECOND Forest Hills show on August 27 and tickets are on BV presale now. Use password BROOKLYNODESZA.

Tickets for the ODESZA and Sylvan Esso show at Forest Hills Stadium with San Holo and Gilligan Moss are on BrooklynVegan presale today from noon - 10 PM (9/26 sold out).

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM. All tour dates are here.