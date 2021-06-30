of Montreal announce fall tour with Locate S,1

Avant pop vets of Montreal will be on tour this fall, with Locate S,1 opening all shows. Dates kick off with a hometown Athens, GA show on October 30, and from there the tour heads to Asheville, Carrboro, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Hamden, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Newark, Cincinnati, Nashville before wrapping up in Birmingham on November 20. All date are listed below.

The NYC date is at Elsewhere Hall on November 10 with Fat Web also on the bill. Tickets are on sale now.

of Montreal released UR FUN in 2020 right before the pandemic hit, and then released the digital-only lockdown double album I Feel Safe With You, Trash, last fall. You can stream both of those albums below.

of Montreal - 2021 Tour dates

10-30 - Athens, GA - The 40 Watt *

10-31 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle *

11-05 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *

11-06 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat *

11-07 - Baltimore, MD - Union Craft Brewing *

11-08 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts *+

11-09 - Boston, MA - Royale *

11-10 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere *+

11-11 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *

11-12 - Rochester, NY - Water Street *

11-13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's *^

11-14 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick *

11-15 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *

11-16 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *

11-17 - Newark, OH - 31 West *

11-18 - Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theatre *

11-19 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl #*

11-20 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

* w/Locate S,1

+ w/Fat Web

^ w/Chariot Fade

# w/Sessy