of Montreal announce new LP and tour, share “Marijuana’s A Working Woman”

of Montreal are back with their 18th album, titled Freewave Lucifer Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck, which will be out July 29 via Polyvinyl. Frontman Kevin Barnes says thoughts on our interactions with time and space informed this album, as did themes of isolation.

The first single is "Marijuana's A Working Woman" which Barnes says is about "the psychological struggle inherent" in the isolation most of us have been through in the last two years. "The lyrics are a free flowing collage of all that I was perceiving and absorbing during that time period. I swapped alcohol for weed midway through the pandemic and that is what the title of the song refers to." You can watch the lyric video below.

You can catch of Montreal on tour with Locate, S,1 in September and October, including a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere on 10/07. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Of Montreal - 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/08: Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

9/09: New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf

9/10: Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/12: Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

9/13: Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

9/14: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

9/15: Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

9/16: Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

9/17: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/18: Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/19: Missoula, MT@ the Wilma

9/20: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro

9/21: Englewood, CO @ The Gothic

9/22: Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

9/23: St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

9/24: Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/04: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/05: Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

10/06: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/07: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/08: Boston, MA @ Sinclair

10/09: Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

10/10: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/11: Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

10/12: Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/13: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/14: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/15: Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre

10/16: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

All dates with Locate S,1