of Montreal plot September tour

Kevin Barnes will be taking of Montreal on the road in September, sticking to the East Coast and Midwest with shows in Nashville, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Philly, Brooklyn, Charleston, Baltimore, and more. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere on 9/18 and tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time.

Of Montreal released Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck last year. Stream that below.

OF MONTREAL - 2023 TOUR DATES

THURSDAY 7 SEPTEMBER - Asheville, NC, US - Grey Eagle Music Hall

FRIDAY 8 SEPTEMBER - Nashville, TN, US - The Basement East

SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER - Chicago, IL, US - Lincoln Hall

SUNDAY 10 SEPTEMBER - Grand Rapids, MI, US - The Pyramid Scheme

MONDAY 11 SEPTEMBER - Pontiac, MI, US - The Crofoot Ballroom

TUESDAY 12 SEPTEMBER - Pittsburgh, PA, US - Mr Smalls Theater

WEDNESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER - Buffalo, NY, US - Iron Works

THURSDAY 14 SEPTEMBER - Philadelphia, PA, US - Theatre of Living Arts

FRIDAY 15 SEPTEMBER - Greenfield, MA, US - Hawks & Reed Ballroom

SATURDAY 16 SEPTEMBER - Providence, RI, US - Columbus Theatre

SUNDAY 17 SEPTEMBER - Albany, NY, US - Lark Hall

MONDAY 18 SEPTEMBER - Brooklyn, NY, US - Elsewhere

TUESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER - Baltimore, MD, US - Union Craft Brewing

WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER - Norfolk, VA, US - venue TBD

THURSDAY 21 SEPTEMBER - Charleston, SC, US - Charleston Pour House

FRIDAY 22 SEPTEMBER - Carrboro, NC, US - Cat's Cradle

SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER - Athens, GA, US - 40 Watt Club