of Montreal plot September tour
Kevin Barnes will be taking of Montreal on the road in September, sticking to the East Coast and Midwest with shows in Nashville, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Philly, Brooklyn, Charleston, Baltimore, and more. All dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere on 9/18 and tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time.
Of Montreal released Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck last year. Stream that below.
OF MONTREAL - 2023 TOUR DATES
THURSDAY 7 SEPTEMBER - Asheville, NC, US - Grey Eagle Music Hall
FRIDAY 8 SEPTEMBER - Nashville, TN, US - The Basement East
SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER - Chicago, IL, US - Lincoln Hall
SUNDAY 10 SEPTEMBER - Grand Rapids, MI, US - The Pyramid Scheme
MONDAY 11 SEPTEMBER - Pontiac, MI, US - The Crofoot Ballroom
TUESDAY 12 SEPTEMBER - Pittsburgh, PA, US - Mr Smalls Theater
WEDNESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER - Buffalo, NY, US - Iron Works
THURSDAY 14 SEPTEMBER - Philadelphia, PA, US - Theatre of Living Arts
FRIDAY 15 SEPTEMBER - Greenfield, MA, US - Hawks & Reed Ballroom
SATURDAY 16 SEPTEMBER - Providence, RI, US - Columbus Theatre
SUNDAY 17 SEPTEMBER - Albany, NY, US - Lark Hall
MONDAY 18 SEPTEMBER - Brooklyn, NY, US - Elsewhere
TUESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER - Baltimore, MD, US - Union Craft Brewing
WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER - Norfolk, VA, US - venue TBD
THURSDAY 21 SEPTEMBER - Charleston, SC, US - Charleston Pour House
FRIDAY 22 SEPTEMBER - Carrboro, NC, US - Cat's Cradle
SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER - Athens, GA, US - 40 Watt Club