OFF! announce first album in 8 years & tour (exclusive vinyl & new video)

Keith Morris-fronted hardcore punk supergroup OFF! have announced their first album in eight years and first with their new lineup, Free LSD, due September 30 via Fat Possum. The lineup is now Keith and co-founding guitarist Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides), along with new drummer Justin Brown (who's played with Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Herbie Hancock, and more, and is also a jazz bandleader) and new bassist Autry Fulbright II (of ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead). The album also has guest saxophone by Jon Wahl (Claw Hammer), and cleaner production (by the band's own Dimitri Coats). Speaking about the new sound, Keith said, "After making music for as long as I have, it was time to use a palette that includes lime green, turquoise, and magenta instead of the typical colors and shades that were involved in all of the other breakneck and car chase scenarios. Miles Davis with Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters as opposed to Milo Goes to College."

That all said, lead single "War Above Los Angeles" is still a fast-paced ripper in the spirit of Keith's classic work with Circle Jerks and Black Flag, and it comes with a video starring David Yow (Jesus Lizard), Don Nguyn, Chloe Dykstra, James Duval, D.H. Peligro (Dead Kennedys), and more. Check it out below. Also check out the album's 20-song tracklist and Raymond Pettibon-created artwork below.

We've also teamed with OFF! on an exclusive translucent orange vinyl variant, limited to just 400 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. OFF! also have new vinyl reissues of their 2010 First Four EPs comp, their 2012 self-titled LP, and 2014's Wasted Years available in various translucent colors, and you can grab those in our store too. Here's a mock-up of the variant for the new album:

OFF! have also announced a tour that begins in Phoenix in late October and wraps up in LA in mid December, hitting Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, Philly, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, and much more in between. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens November 10 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/29) at 10 AM with a presale starting Thursday (7/28).

Circle Jerks have also been busy with 40th anniversary reissues of their first two albums, and their 40th anniversary tour, which we recently caught in NYC with 7Seconds and Negative Approach (pics).

OFF! Free LSD loading...

Tracklist

1. Slice Up The Pie

2. Time Will Come

3. War Above Los Angeles

4. Kill To Be Heard

5. F

6. Invisible Empire

7. Circuitry’s God

8. Ignored

9. Black Widow Group

10. L

11. Muddy The Waters

12. Murder Corporation

13. Behind The Shifts

14. Worst Is Yet To Come

15. S

16. Suck The Bones Dry

17. Smoking Gun

18. Peace Or Conquest

19. Free LSD

20. D

OFF! -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/26 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/28 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

10/31 - Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge Video

11/1 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/5 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/11 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/12 - Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus

11/13 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

11/16 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

11/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

12/8 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/9 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

12/12 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

12/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

12/14 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

12/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room