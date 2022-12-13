OFF! announce rescheduled North American tour dates

OFF! had to postpone their fall tour in support of their new album Free LSD, but they've now announced new dates. Shows kick off April 28 in Phoenix and wrap up a month later in Atlantic City, and include a stop at Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival. All dates are listed below.

The new NYC date happens May 24 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets for all dates of the rescheduled tour go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 AM local time.

OFF! also have a few West Coast dates this month and have 2023 European dates as well, including Primavera Sound festival.

Listen to our interview with OFF!'s Keith Morris (also of Circle Jerks and Black Flag) on the BrooklynVegan Show podcast:

OFF! - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

12/8 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive * SOLD OUT

12/9 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive * SOLD OUT

12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

12/12 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey * SOLD OUT

12/13/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw *

12/14/22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios * SOLD OUT

12/16/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent *

12/17/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room * SOLD OUT

​​2/1/23 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

2/2/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Logo

2/4/23 - Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère

2/5/23 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

2/6/23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

2/8/23 - London, UK @ Moth Club SOLD OUT

4/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

4/29 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

5/02 - Austin, TX @ Parish

5/03 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

5/05 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

5/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/09 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

5/10 - Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

5/12 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

5/13 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

5/14 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

5/16 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

5/17 - Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus

5/18 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

5/22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

5/23 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

5/24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

5/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

5/27 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s SOLD OUT

5/28 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival

6/1/23 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/8/23 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/10/23 - Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

8/4 - 8/6/23 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

8/10 - 8/12/23 - Ãncora, Portugal @ Sonic Blast Festival

* w/ Zulu