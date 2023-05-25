OFF! played Bowery Ballroom with Die Spitz (pics, setlist)
After being forced to postpone shows in the fall, OFF! are back out on the road, wrapping up the North American leg of their tour. They stopped in NYC for a show at Bowery Ballroom on Wednesday night (5/24), where Keith Morris and co. were firing full speed ahead straight out of the gate, ripping through songs at a furious pace until the end of the set, with Dimitri Coats really shredding away on guitar. See their setlist below.
Austin's Die Spitz set the pace for the night with their opening set, getting the crowd revved up as they went nuts on stage. Check out pictures from the whole night by P Squared below.
OFF! play this weekend's Adjacent Festival on Sunday (5/28), and after that head to Europe for the summer. See all of their upcoming dates below.
SETLIST: OFF! @ BOWERY BALLROOM, 5/24/2023
Slice Up the Pie
Time Will Come
War Above Los Angeles
Black Widow Group
Kill to Be Heard
Ignored
Smoking Gun
Circuitry's God
Muddy the Waters
Invisible Empire
Behind the Shifts
Worst Is Yet to Come
Suck the Bones Dry
Murder Corporation
Keep Your Mouth Shut
Peace or Conquest
Free LSD
Void You Out
Red White and Black
Wiped Out
Black Thoughts
Darkness
I Don't Belong
Panic Attack
Upside Down
Poison City
OFF!: 2023 TOUR
Thu, MAY 25 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA
Sat, MAY 27 Tubby's Kingston, NY
Sun, MAY 28 Adjacent Festival 2023 Atlantic City, NJ
Thu, JUN 1 Primavera Sound 2023 Barcelona, Spain
Fri, JUN 2 Connexion Live Toulouse, France
Sun, JUN 4 Sedel Club Lucerne, Switzerland
Mon, JUN 5 Warm Audio Décines-charpieu, France
Wed, JUN 7 Loco Club Valencia, Spain
Thu, JUN 8 Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 Arganda Del Rey, Spain
Sat, JUN 10 NOS Primavera Sound 2023 Porto, Portugal
Fri, AUG 4 OFF Festival 2023 Katowice, Poland
Sat, AUG 5 Arena Wien Wien, Austria
Mon, AUG 7 Strom Munich, Germany
Tue, AUG 8 MEETFACTORY Prague, Czech Republic
Aug. 10 - 12, 2023 Sonic Blast 2023 Vila Praia De Âncora, Portugal