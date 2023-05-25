OFF! played Bowery Ballroom with Die Spitz (pics, setlist)

After being forced to postpone shows in the fall, OFF! are back out on the road, wrapping up the North American leg of their tour. They stopped in NYC for a show at Bowery Ballroom on Wednesday night (5/24), where Keith Morris and co. were firing full speed ahead straight out of the gate, ripping through songs at a furious pace until the end of the set, with Dimitri Coats really shredding away on guitar. See their setlist below.

Austin's Die Spitz set the pace for the night with their opening set, getting the crowd revved up as they went nuts on stage. Check out pictures from the whole night by P Squared below.

OFF! play this weekend's Adjacent Festival on Sunday (5/28), and after that head to Europe for the summer. See all of their upcoming dates below.

SETLIST: OFF! @ BOWERY BALLROOM, 5/24/2023

Slice Up the Pie

Time Will Come

War Above Los Angeles

Black Widow Group

Kill to Be Heard

Ignored

Smoking Gun

Circuitry's God

Muddy the Waters

Invisible Empire

Behind the Shifts

Worst Is Yet to Come

Suck the Bones Dry

Murder Corporation

Keep Your Mouth Shut

Peace or Conquest

Free LSD

Void You Out

Red White and Black

Wiped Out

Black Thoughts

Darkness

I Don't Belong

Panic Attack

Upside Down

Poison City

OFF!: 2023 TOUR

Thu, MAY 25 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA

Sat, MAY 27 Tubby's Kingston, NY

Sun, MAY 28 Adjacent Festival 2023 Atlantic City, NJ

Thu, JUN 1 Primavera Sound 2023 Barcelona, Spain

Fri, JUN 2 Connexion Live Toulouse, France

Sun, JUN 4 Sedel Club Lucerne, Switzerland

Mon, JUN 5 Warm Audio Décines-charpieu, France

Wed, JUN 7 Loco Club Valencia, Spain

Thu, JUN 8 Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 Arganda Del Rey, Spain

Sat, JUN 10 NOS Primavera Sound 2023 Porto, Portugal

Fri, AUG 4 OFF Festival 2023 Katowice, Poland

Sat, AUG 5 Arena Wien Wien, Austria

Mon, AUG 7 Strom Munich, Germany

Tue, AUG 8 MEETFACTORY Prague, Czech Republic

Aug. 10 - 12, 2023 Sonic Blast 2023 Vila Praia De Âncora, Portugal