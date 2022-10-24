OFF! postpone first leg of North American tour following drummer’s hospitalization
Keith Morris-fronted hardcore supergroup OFF! have postponed the first leg of their North American tour, supporting their latest album Free LSD. The trip was set to kick off tonight (10/24) in Phoenix, and included an appearance at Austin's Levitation Fest next month and an NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on November 10. The band posted a statement on social media saying drummer Justin Brown was "hospitalized for a non-Covid-related emergency." Rescheduled dates are TBA, and all December dates are still on. Read on for the full statement.
Due to our drummer being hospitalized for a non-Covid-related emergency, we unfortunately must postpone the first leg of our North American Tour. We’re in the process of rescheduling the affected shows and will re-announce ASAP. All December dates are still happening.
Shop for OFF! vinyl, including our exclusive variant of Free LSD, pressed to translucent orange vinyl and limited to 400 copies, in the BV store.
OFF! 2022 Tour Dates
10/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/26 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/28 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
10/31 - Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge Video
11/1 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/5 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/11 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/12 - Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus
11/13 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
11/16 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
11/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
12/8 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
12/9 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
12/12 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
12/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
12/14 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent
12/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room