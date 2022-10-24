OFF! postpone first leg of North American tour following drummer’s hospitalization

Keith Morris-fronted hardcore supergroup OFF! have postponed the first leg of their North American tour, supporting their latest album Free LSD. The trip was set to kick off tonight (10/24) in Phoenix, and included an appearance at Austin's Levitation Fest next month and an NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on November 10. The band posted a statement on social media saying drummer Justin Brown was "hospitalized for a non-Covid-related emergency." Rescheduled dates are TBA, and all December dates are still on. Read on for the full statement.

Due to our drummer being hospitalized for a non-Covid-related emergency, we unfortunately must postpone the first leg of our North American Tour. We’re in the process of rescheduling the affected shows and will re-announce ASAP. All December dates are still happening.

Shop for OFF! vinyl, including our exclusive variant of Free LSD, pressed to translucent orange vinyl and limited to 400 copies, in the BV store.

OFF! 2022 tour postponed loading...