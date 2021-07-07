OFF! reveal new lineup, debut Metallica cover, prepping new album, reissues & film

The great Keith Morris-fronted punk supergroup OFF! have revealed their new rhythm section, with bassist Autry Fulbright II (ex-...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead) and drummer Justin Brown (sideman for Thundercat, Esperanza Spalding, Ambrose Akinmusire, and others) replacing Steven McDonald (Redd Kross) and Mario Rubalcaba (Rocket From the Crypt, Hot Snakes), respectively. The first release with their new lineup -- and their first release in general in seven years -- is their cover of Metallica's "Holier Than Thou" for the upcoming 53-song tribute to The Black Album, The Metallica Blacklist. The original is one of the thrashier songs on Black Album, but OFF!'s cover ups the speed even more, bringing it back to the early '80s hardcore punk vibes that inspired Metallica and other thrash bands in the first place. The cover rips, and it comes with a video starring The Jesus Lizard's David Yow, Fishbone's Angelo Moore, and writer/director/actor Derrick Beckles.

OFF! also revealed that they signed to Fat Possum, who will reissue their back catalog later this year. They're also working on their first studio album with the new lineup and a sci-fi feature film. Stay tuned for more.

The Biffy Clyro cover of "Holier Than You" also came out today and you can stream that below. Previously released covers from The Metallica Blacklist include Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, Miley Cyrus/Elton John, and more.

In conjunction with The Metallica Blacklist, Metallica are releasing a Black Album box set with all kinds of bonus content, including the just-released pre-production rehearsal recording of "Holier Than Thou." You can stream that below too. Pre-order the box set in our store.