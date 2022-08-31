OFF! share new single “Kill To Be Heard” off upcoming album ‘Free LSD’ (listen)
Having shared a couple of the jazz interludes from their upcoming album, Keith Morris-fronted hardcore punk supergroup OFF! have now shared the second official single, "Kill To Be Heard." It's another ripper, cut from the same cloth as Keith's classics with Black Flag and Circle Jerks, but with a crisp, modern production and aesthetic that keeps things fresh. Check it out below.
OFF!'s new album Free LSD drops 9/30 via Fat Possum, and you can pre-order our exclusive translucent orange vinyl variant. We've got the new OFF! reissues on translucent color vinyl too.
OFF! also have an upcoming tour, including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on November 10. All dates:
10/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/26 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/28 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
10/31 - Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge Video
11/1 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/5 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/11 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/12 - Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus
11/13 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
11/16 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
11/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
12/8 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
12/9 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
12/12 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
12/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
12/14 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent
12/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room