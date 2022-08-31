OFF! share new single “Kill To Be Heard” off upcoming album ‘Free LSD’ (listen)

Having shared a couple of the jazz interludes from their upcoming album, Keith Morris-fronted hardcore punk supergroup OFF! have now shared the second official single, "Kill To Be Heard." It's another ripper, cut from the same cloth as Keith's classics with Black Flag and Circle Jerks, but with a crisp, modern production and aesthetic that keeps things fresh. Check it out below.

OFF!'s new album Free LSD drops 9/30 via Fat Possum, and you can pre-order our exclusive translucent orange vinyl variant. We've got the new OFF! reissues on translucent color vinyl too.

OFF! also have an upcoming tour, including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on November 10. All dates:

10/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/26 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/28 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

10/31 - Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge Video

11/1 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/5 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/11 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/12 - Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus

11/13 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

11/16 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

11/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

12/8 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/9 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

12/12 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

12/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

12/14 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

12/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room