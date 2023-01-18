OFF! share new video starring Jack Black to preview ‘Free LSD’ film

The Keith Morris-fronted hardcore supergroup OFF! are gearing up to premiere Free LSD, the sci-fi film that accompanies their 2022 album of the same name, at the Slamdance Film Festival this month, and ahead of that, they've shared a new music video for "Time Will Come" and "L" that's made up of footage from the film and serves as a preview for the full thing. The clip opens up with a clip of Jack Black talking to the band over a video call and telling them "it is now time for your music to open the gates of human consciousness across all planes of existence, before encouraging them to "rock hard, brave travelers," and the clip also features appearances from Fishbone's Angelo Moore, Keith's Circle Jerks bandmate Zander Schloss, the recently-departed Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro, and more. Check it out below. The film synopsis reads:

A punk rock, sci-fi midnight movie, Free LSD follows the story of Keith (played by Keith Morris) as he embarks on an inter-dimensional journey after using an experimental drug that provides a glimpse into a parallel universe where he is not only the singer of the band OFF!, but also the target of an evil alien species that will stop at nothing to prevent the group from making a new album which holds the key to an awakening of human consciousness. The film was written and directed by OFF!’s Dimitri Coats and, in the addition to the aforementioned, features performances by David Yow (Jesus Lizard), Davey Havok (AFI), Chloe Dykstra, Don Bolles (Germs), Chelsea Debo, Dana Gould, and more. The film is accompanied by an album of the same name, placing the band in the rarified company of such artists as Pink Floyd, The Who, Prince, and a small handful of other ambitious polymaths. Approaching the album and film in parallel encouraged Morris and Coats to elevate the band’s trademark incendiary sound, bolstered by the recent lineup additions of drummer Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Herbie Hancock) and bassist Autry Fulbright II (...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead). “Heading into Slamdance with Free LSD as the closing night film marks years of work executing a vision designed to take OFF! to a higher level of creativity,” states Coats. “Making a movie is a cross between climbing Mount Everest and fighting a war. But the struggle has allowed our band access to worlds we don’t normally get to explore.”

OFF!'s rescheduled tour also begins soon, including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on May 24 and Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival. All dates are listed below.

OFF! -- 2023 Tour Dates

2/1 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

2/2 - Hamburg, DE - Logo Musik & Bier

2/4 - Paris, FR - Point Éphémère

2/5 - Antwerpen, BE - Muziekcentrum Trix

2/6 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

2/8 - London, UK - Moth Club *SOLD OUT*

2/9 - London, UK - Rough Trade

4/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

4/29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

5/2 - Austin, TX - Parish

5/3 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

5/5 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

5/7 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

5/9 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

5/10 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar

5/12 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

5/13 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

5/14 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records

5/16 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

5/17 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

5/18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

5/22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

5/23 - Washington DC - Union Stage

5/24 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

5/25 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

5/27 - Kingston, NY - Tubby's *SOLD OUT*

5/28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival

6/1 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera 2023

6/8 - Madrid, ES - Primavera 2023

6/10 - Porto, PT - Primavera 2023

8/4-6 - Katowice, PO - OFF Festival 2023

8/10-12 - Vila Praia de Âncora, PT - Sonic Blast 2023

Keith also recently spoke about the the film on an episode of the BV podcast:

